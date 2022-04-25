Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers:  Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of their first round series. The 76ers missed out on the chance to sweep the Raptors, as they lost Game 4.

The 76ers have been the dominant force in the series so far. That's primarily due to the inability of the Raptors to matchup with Joel Embiid, with the MVP frontrunner wreaking havoc in the first four games. However, he suffered a thumb injury, so Toronto will hope to capitalize on that and extend the series.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming into this game with their season on the line. They avoided a sweep in Game 4 at Toronto, but the presence of their talismanic point guard Fred VanVleet is up in the air, as he's nursing a hip injury.

Nevertheless, the Raptors will need the likes of Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. to have big games if they are to make a series out of his first round matchup.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors are coming in with almost a clean bill of health. Only Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable due to a hip injury he picked up.

Player Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Hip

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers are also coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. Only Charles Bassey is unavailable, as he's recovering from a shoulder sprain. Both Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle have been cleared to play.

Player Status Reason Charles Bassey Out Shoulder

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 25th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread 76ers -320 U 209.5 -7 Raptors +250 O 209.5 +7

Philadelphia are coming into this game as the heavy favorites, as defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle is available once again. Moreover, the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid have been causing problems for Toronto throughout the series. The Raptors, meanwhile, could be without rookie sensation Fred VanVleet

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam averaged 22.8 PPG during the regular season. The Raptors have won 24 games at home. Toronto has won eight of their last 10 games coming into the postseason.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 26 PPG this series. The 76ers were 27-14 on the road during the regular season. Harden is averaging 9.8 assists this series.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Armoni Brooks and Gary Trent Jr. could man the backcourt if Fred VanVleet isn't declared fit, while the forwards could be OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher. Pascal Siakam should start as the center.

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should be the two guards. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris could man the frontcourt, while Joel Embiid could be the center.

Matisse Thybulle is back. Fred VanVleet is questionable. Tyrese Maxey is shooting over 45% from the perimeter in this series.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Armoni Brooks; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - OG Anunoby; F - Scottie Barnes; C - Pascal Siakam.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

