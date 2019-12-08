Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th December 2019

Arvind S Preview 08 Dec 2019, 17:07 IST

Toronto Raptors will look to put an end to Philadelphia's unbeaten home run

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Sunday, 8th December 2019 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last game results

Toronto Raptors (15-6): 109-119 loss to the Houston Rockets (5th December, Thursday)

Philadelphia 76ers (16-7): 141-94 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7th December, Saturday)

Toronto Raptors Preview

After a strong start to the season, the defending champions, Toronto Raptors have suffered a couple of minor setbacks. They enter this clash on the back of two consecutive defeats - games in which their offense never got going.

They cannot afford a similar letdown against a high-flying Philadelphia side, who have not dropped a home game all season.

Despite the Raptors' recent struggles, they still possess a 15-6 record for the season which sees them occupy the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Siakam has starred for the Raptors this season

After a breakout campaign last time around, many believed Pascal Siakam would suffer a letdown this season. However, that's not been the case and Siakam has starred for the Raptors once again.

He's averaging 25 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and is shooting a career-best 37.6% from deep.

Siakam struggled from the field in the Raptors' loss to the Rockets, and he will be keen to make amends for that and lead his side to a much-needed victory.

Raptors predicted lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Sixers have been unstoppable at home all season. They've won 11 straight at the Wells Fargo Center, including their recent rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Philadelphia charged into an early lead and never looked back, eventually running out 141-94 winners against a hapless Cleveland outfit. They will now look to carry that momentum into their next game, against the defending champions.

The two sides met earlier this season, with Toronto eking out a five-point victory, which means Philadelphia will be gunning for revenge when they take the court later tonight.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will have the responsibility of leading the 76ers' offense

With Joel Embiid's status uncertain for this game, the onus will be on Ben Simmons to lead the Philadelphia offense.

Simmons is not a prolific scorer by any stretch of the imagination, but his ability to attack the rim and create shots for his teammates makes him a valuable asset.

Simmons enters this clash on the back of a career-high 34-point display against the Cavaliers, a game in which he made just the second three-pointer of his career.

He is also a lockdown defender, capable of shutting down opposing guards with ease.

76ers predicted lineup

Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Al Horford, Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz

Raptors vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Raptors have dominated the recent head to head between these two sides. Toronto have won 22 of the last 25 meetings against Philadelphia, including a 101-96 victory earlier this season.

Toronto have also had plenty of time to rest following their defeat to the Rockets, while Philadelphia will take the court on the second night of a back-to-back.

The hosts could also be without the services of Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson, which tips the scales in the Raptors' favor.

Ultimately, the Raptors should have enough to see off the Philly challenge and hand the Sixers their first home defeat of the season.

Where to Watch Raptors vs 76ers?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN4 from 6:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.