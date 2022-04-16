Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Apr. 16. In the four games played between the two teams this season, the Raptors won thrice.

The Raptors come into the playoffs after a disappointing 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks. Chris Boucher scored 21 points off the bench, while Gary Trent Jr. racked up 17. However, Obi Toppin's career-high 42-point performance helped the Knicks end their campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, the 76ers were able to get to a 118-106 win to close out their regular season. Shake Milton and Paul Reed combined to score 55 points off the bench for Philly. Tyrese Maxey put in yet another stellar performance, scoring 25 points.

Game Details

Game: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16; 6:00 AM ET (Sunday, April 17; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Raptors have had an exciting 2021-22 campaign. They initially started with a lot of injuries and setbacks, but as the season progressed, things started to get better for them.

Pascal Siakam has been one of their best players. His size, powered by his scoring ability, has helped the Raptors immensely. He could be a key player for them against the 76ers. The Raptors also have the likes of Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, who could be key for them in the series.

The Raptors have done a great job against the 76ers in the regular season. If they are able to repeat the same, they could pull off an upset here.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Khem Birch.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have been marred by injuries and controversies since the start of the year, but they have managed to play good basketball.

Philly acquired James Harden mid-season. He started off well, but the 10-time NBA all-star failed to deliver in the final few games of the season. He will hope to bring in his best to the playoffs as the 76ers eye a deep playoff run.

The team also has one of the most dominant players in Joel Embiid. His ability to score by imposing his will on opponents makes him special. He, along with Harden, will have to do well against the Raptors if the 76ers are to advance to the next round.

The first two games will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, which the 76ers will hope to win. If they do so, their job of advancing to the next round will become a lot easier.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Tyrese Maxey; F - Danny Green; F - Matisse Thybulee; C - Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Toronto Raptors 48-34 +155 Over 215.5 [-110] +4.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers 51-31 -190 Under 215.5 [-110] -4.5 [-110]

The 76ers have been favored in this game because they have one of the best duos in Harden and Embiid. This game will be at the Wells Fargo Center, so home advantage could be key, which is why the oddsmakers have picked the 76ers to get the better of the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam has averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 8.3 APG in three games against the 76ers this season. The Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games on the road. The Raptors have a 17-24 Over/Under record on the road this season.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has averaged 37.8 PPG and 14.8 APG in his last five games. The 76ers have won six of their last 10 games at home. The 76ers have an 18-23 Over/Under record at home.

Raptors vs 76ers Match Prediction

The 76ers vs Raptors is going to be an exciting matchup. Both teams have talented rosters, and this game could go down the wire. However, considering the firepower and home advantage, the 76ers will be favorites to eke out a win.

The 76ers and the Raptors have five wins apiece in their last 10 playoff games.

The Raptors are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games.

The Raptors have a 24-17 record on the road, while the 76ers are also 24-17, but at home.

Where to watch the Raptors vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This playoff game between the Raptors and the 76ers will also be nationally televised on ESPN. TSN Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia will locally air it.

