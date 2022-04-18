Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to build upon their success at home when they host the Toronto Raptors for their second meeting of the 2022 Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 18.

After notching a crucial win in Game One, the Philadelphia 76ers established themselves as a competitive unit against the Toronto Raptors. With a massive 131-111 showcase, the 76ers looked dominant as their rising star shone in the game.

With a lot of momentum heading into Game Two, Philadelphia will look to take an early lead in the series.

Toronto has proven to be a tenacious bunch. But with a few key players potentially missing the game, they find themselves in a precarious position.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, April 18th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, April 19th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors Preview

Pascal Siakam attempts to score off a layup

The Toronto Raptors were blown out in Game One of the first-round of the playoffs. Having made a solid rise through the East to make a playoff appearance, however, Toronto has shown itself to be a firm side.

Many things went wrong for Toronto in their previous game. While Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. being injured are major hits the Raptors have taken, losing Thaddeus Young early in the game will also affect the side.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Nick Nurse says it’s likely that Scottie Barnes, Thad Young and Gary Trent are all doubtful for Game 2, but that the team will monitor them all over the next 24 hours and see where things go. Nick Nurse says it’s likely that Scottie Barnes, Thad Young and Gary Trent are all doubtful for Game 2, but that the team will monitor them all over the next 24 hours and see where things go.

While Toronto saw solid contributions from Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, the Raptors saw practically no scoring contributions from their bench rotation. Now that the two key players are listed as doubtful, the Raptors will need their bench to step up.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - OG Anunoby | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Precious Achiuwa | C - Chris Boucher

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Tyrese Maxey celebrates a three-point shot

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a solid performance to secure an early lead in the first-round series. With a blowout win in the books, the 76ers also saw Tyrese Maxey showcase his talents and potential on the big stage.

Recording 38 points on the night, Maxey made 76ers' history in his playoff debut. However, Maxey was not the only highlight of the night.

James Harden ran the offense to perfection as he notched 22 points and 14 assists for the night. Shooting a highly efficient 4-7 from beyond the arc, the 76ers were clicking at the right time.

Although Joel Embiid had a soft night of 19 points and 15 rebounds, the Cameroonian big man is due to have a dynamite performance sooner rather than later.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Toronto Raptors 48-34 +245 Over 217.5 (-110) +7.5 (-114) Philadelphia 76ers 51-31 -300 Under 217.5 (-110) -7.5 (-106)

The 76ers have been favored to emerge as winners in Game Two as well. After displaying their skills at home, Philadelphia will enjoy the benefit of homecourt advantage yet again.

Additionally, Toronto find themselves in a vulnerable position as two key starters feature in the injury report for this second game. With unfavorable variables on their side, the Raptors may endure some hardships for the game.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. have been listed as doubtful for Monday's game. The Raptors have an offensive rating of 117.2 in their last 10 games. Pascal Siakam is averaging 28.0 points in his last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey recorded 38-points in Game One. The 76ers have an offensive rating of 120.2 in the last 10 games. Joel Embiid averages 29.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game agains the Raptors.

Raptors vs 76ers Match Predictions

The 76ers should emerge as the winners in Game Two as well. After a tremendous performance by the starting unit in Game One, Philadelphia displayed that they had players on their team who could take over the offensive responsibilities at the drop of a hat.

With a dominant showing, the 76ers look like a tough side to beat at home.

Meanwhile, Toronto's postseason dreams may turn into a nightmare as Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. have been listed as doubtful for Monday's game. With two key players potentially out of the lineup, the Raptors are worse off for this game.

Where to watch the Raptors vs 76ers game?

The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

