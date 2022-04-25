Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the series taking an interesting turn, the Philadelphia 76ers will head home to host the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center for Game 5 on April 25th.

The Raptors managed to pull off a stunner at home in Game 4. Winning by a scoreline of 110-102, Toronto managed to steal a game off the 76ers to prevent a first-round sweep in the playoffs.

With Pascal Siakam playing some tremendous basketball, the series will head back to the City of Brotherly Love. With some momentum on their side, the Raptors will look to ride the wave of their success as well.

However, the potential absence of their star point guard emerges as a serious problem for the side.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, April 25th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 26th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors Preview

Pascal Siakam drives past Tyrese Maxey

The Toronto Raptors notched a surprising and much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive. With Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young returning to full availability, the Raptors look like a competitive unit again.

While Barnes had a relatively poor outing for the game, the Raptors saw Pascal Siakam emerge as the hero in Game 4. Notching 34 points to lead the scoring charge, Siakam was supported by Gary Trent Jr., who had 24 points for the game.

While things are looking good for the time being, Toronto will face some setbacks. Fred VanVleet has been listed as questionable for this upcoming game.

Fred VanVleet tears his jersey in half and heads straight to the locker room

After playing only 15 minutes in Game 4, the Raptors will hope to see their guard return to action.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

James Harden attempts to dribble past OG Anunoby

The Philadelphia 76ers may have missed their chance of fulfilling a first-round sweep, however, they still have a solid opportunity of winning the series on their home turf.

The loss in Toronto was a surprise, but it was also a disappointing performance from the 76ers. After a relatively steady start, Philadelphia faded defensively over the course of the next three-quarters.

The 76ers also struggled offensively. Although James Harden and Joel Embiid recorded 20+ points for the game, the team shot 42.5% from the field. With Embiid playing through injury, however, concerns have risen regarding his health and performance going forward.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Joel Embiid (torn ligaments in right thumb) will require surgery but he will wait until after the 76ers' season, per @wojespn Joel Embiid (torn ligaments in right thumb) will require surgery but he will wait until after the 76ers' season, per @wojespn https://t.co/sUUKULbwvt

While additionally factoring in the poor contribution from the bench, the 76ers will hope to see greater contributions in Game 5 at home.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Toronto Raptors 1-3 +250 Over 210 (-110) +7.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 3-1 -330 Under 210 (-110) -7.5 (-110)

The 76ers have been favored to win Game 5 primarily because of their homecourt advantage and dominant performances throughout the series.

Although the Raptors managed to pull off an important win in Game 4, with the series heading back to Philadelphia and a hostile crowd lying in wait, the 76ers have the best odds of closing out the series at home.

The potential lack of Fred VanVleet also poorly affects the Raptors' chances.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have had an offensive rating of 111.7 in the playoffs. Fred VanVleet has been listed as questionable for Game 5. Pascal Siakam is coming off a 34-point outing in Game 4.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an offensive rating of 120.7 in the playoffs. The 76ers have successfully defended homecourt so far in this series. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 8 rebounds in Game 3.

Raptors vs 76ers Match Predictions

The 76ers should manage to put this series away with a win in Game 5.

Although the Raptors will enjoy having the mental high ground and momentum as they hit the road, the 76ers are an extremely competent and formidable unit when playing at home.

While several narratives have risen about Doc Rivers' abilities as a front-running coach considering recent trends in performance, Philadelphia should manage to pull off a win primarily because of their homecourt advantage.

Where to watch the Raptors vs 76ers game?

The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

