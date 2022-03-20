Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup between two teams from the Eastern Conference with postseason aspirations.

The Toronto Raptors are coming into this game as the seventh seed in the East with a 39-31 record this season. They are 22-15 on the road and have won six of their last 10 games but are coming into this matchup on the back of a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With postseason aspirations, the 2019 NBA Champions find themselves two games behind the fifth seed, the Chicago Bulls, and less than four games ahead of the ninth seed, the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have a 43-26 season record, having won seven of their last ten games. After a slow start to their campaign, the 76ers appear to have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are considered one of the best teams in the league.

Since moving on from Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia-based franchise has a new superstar in James Harden, with whom they hope to go all the way this season as the duo of Harden and Joel Embiid are as good as they get in the league.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 20th; 8:30 PM ET (Monday, March 21st; 6 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Pascal Siakam of the Raptors in the first quarter

The Toronto Raptors have had an up-and-down season thus far as they continue to lament the lack of consistency in their play. The likes of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have led the team this campaign and will once again be relied on to get the job done against fellow conference rivals.

Shooting has been one of the biggest problems plaguing the Raptors despite having the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes. If they can fix that in the game against the 76ers, then there is every chance they could come away from Philly with a win.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Chris Boucher; C - Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

New 76ers superstar James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers, coming into this season with championship aspirations, find themselves ranked third in a stacked Eastern Conference. Led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers will hope to go one step further this time and reach the Conference Finals this year, and perhaps even the NBA Finals.

Along with Embiid, they have Matisse Thybulle, whose incredible defense has attracted immense praise, especially for his recent performance against Steph Curr. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has come under scrutiny for his poor performances, and the 76ers are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for the forward.

After acquiring Harden in a trade that saw Simmons exit the franchise, the 76ers now believe they have all the pieces to win the championship this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers 43-26 -235 U 223.5 -5.5 Toronto Raptors 39-31 +190 O 223.5 +5.5

The Raptors are underdogs going into this game as they are dealing with an injury to a key player in OG Anunoby and have lamented their lack of consistency . But the 76ers will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how impressive they have been this season, especially on home court, after the addition of James Harden.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 27.3 PPG in his last 6 outings for Toronto. The Raptors have won 22 games on the road this season. Toronto have also won six of their last 10 games coming into this matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging over 30 PPG in his last three games for the 76ers. The 76ers are 20-15 at home this season. The 76ers have won two consecutive game coming into this matchup.

Raptors vs 76ers Match Prediction

The 76ers are coming into this game as the favorites as they possess a two-headed monster in Embiid and Harden who have gelled well together on the floor. They have too much firepower to not come away with a win against the Raptors in this matchup.

The 76ers have won seven of their last 10 games in the NBA. The 76ers are on a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Toronto has won six of their last 10 games coming into this game.

Where to watch Raptors vs 76ers game?

You can watch the action unfold between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast locally on NBCSP and SN.

