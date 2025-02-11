  • home icon
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 11, 2025

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:30 GMT
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips for Feb. 11. (Photo: IMAGN)
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips for Feb. 11. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Toronto Raptors will try to end their four-game losing streak on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors are set to end a three-game road trip, while the Sixers are back at home after going 0-2 in their short two-city trip in Detroit and Milwaukee.

Toronto is coming off back-to-back losses on the road to the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets. Philly, on the other hand, is in the mood for celebrating as a city after the Eagles' took home the Super Bowl Championship.

Tuesday's game will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Raptors beat the Sixers 115-107 in Toronto on Oct. 25, led by Scottie Barnes' 27-point performance. Jakob Poeltl added 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Details and Odds

The Raptors-76ers game is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on local channels TSN in Toronto and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Raptors (+300) vs. 76ers (-375)

Spread: Raptors +8.5 (-110) vs. 76ers -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors o226.5 (-105) vs. 76ers u226.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-2 against the Toronto Raptors in their last 10 matchups.
  • The Raptors have a record of 14-34 when they are listed as the underdogs.
  • The Sixers are 13-9 this season if they are the favorites to win the game.
  • Toronto is 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games.
  • Philly is 1-4 against the spread in their past five contests.
  • The total has gone OVER four times in Toronto's last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER just once in Philly's past six contests.

Player Props

  • Scottie Barnes has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Barnes to go OVER (-104) against the Philadelphia 76ers.
  • Immanuel Quickley is favored to go OVER (-120) 16.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Quickley to hit the mark and have at least 17 points.
  • Joel Embiid has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on the former MVP to go OVER (-113) against the Toronto Raptors.

Note: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, so monitor the Sixers' injury report.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are favored to beat the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at home in their final home before the All-Star break. The Sixers have a talented roster, but they can't seem to find their rhythm because of injuries.

The prediction is a win for the Sixers, with the Raptors covering the spread and the total going OVER 226.5 points.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
