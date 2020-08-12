Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 12th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 12th, 2020, 6:30 PM ET (Thursday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

In this battle of Eastern Conference giants, the second-seeded Toronto Raptors take on the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in a repeat of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Philadelphia 76ers are just one game behind the fifth places Indiana Pacers and will have to consider their match-ups in the playoff as they approach this game.

Toronto Raptors preview

The Toronto Raptors have looked like the most balanced squad in the NBA bubble in the seeding games, with just a single loss so far. Their defense led by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol has strangled the strongest offenses in the leagues.

Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, and OG Anunoby have been steadily racking up the points for the Toronto Raptors. Normal Powell and Chris Boucher have provided them some excellent bench production.

.@pskills43 was gettin' buckets today.



26 Pts | 4 3pm pic.twitter.com/82S7YL9TQi — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 9, 2020

The Toronto Raptors should be feeling very confident heading into this game with the Philadelphia 76ers. They will look to work on making tough shots in the face of the Philadelphia 76ers' big men.

Key player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet in action for the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet has been a crucial asset to the Toronto Raptors. His sharpshooting skills and tenacious defense have come to the forefront in decisive moments. He has had a breakout season so far with 17.8 points and 6.6 assists a game. VanVleet has had two 20 point performances against the 76ers so far this season and will be the Toronto Raptors' key player for this game.

With the Philadelphia 76ers missing key defenders, VanVleet should be able to score with ease in this blockbuster game.

Toronto Raptors predicted lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a tough time so far in the seeding games with a 3-3 record. Their injury troubles continue as Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford are also questionable for the upcoming game with minor injuries.

Josh Richardson and Shake Milton have performed well so far but the Philadelphia 76ers need their stars to take off if they hope to win games. Alec Burks has provided them some great scoring coming off the bench in these seeding games.

The Philadelphia 76ers' biggest threat is their health. They will likely rest some of their big stars to keep them healthy for the playoffs.

Key player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will need a monstrous performance from Tobias Harris with Joel Embiid and Al Horford likely not playing. Harris was instrumental in the Philadelphia 76ers win against the Toronto Raptors earlier this season with a 26 point performance. He will need to do that and more in this game if the 76ers hope to beat the Raptors.

Philadelphia 76ers predicted lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Mike Scott

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are clear favorites in this match-up against the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors have been solid on both ends of the floor throughout these seeding games, their Championship mettle showing in their performances.

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely continue to rest Joel Embiid in preparation for the playoffs. With bench players taking up starter roles, their chances for a win are bleak.

Where to watch Raptors vs 76ers?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and TSNN. The same will be broadcast on national television on ESPN. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

