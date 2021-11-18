Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Vivint Arena on Thursday.

The Raptors are on a two-game skid entering this contest. They lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 in their last game. OG Anunoby was the top performer of the night as he recorded 29 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, the rest of the starters also scored more than 15 points apiece, but a lack of bench production saw their efforts go in vain.

Meanwhile, the Jazz returned to winning ways in style, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 in their previous outing. Bojan Bogdanovic led the charge with 26 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson scored 20 off the bench to help their team register a blowout win over Philly.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have listed four players on their injury report. OG Anunoby (hip injury), Chris Boucher (back) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are listed as questionable, while Yuta Watanabe (calf) is ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason OG Anunoby Questionable Hip injury Chris Boucher Questionable Back soreness Precious Achiuwa Questionable Shoulder injury Yuta Watanabe Out Calf strain

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have listed Rudy Gay as probable for this game. He is recovering from a heel injury and is yet to make his season debut.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Probable Heel injury recovery

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors in action during an NBA game

The Toronto Raptors could make minor changes to their starting lineup for this game. That will depend on the availability of OG Anunoby, who is listed as questionable for the game. If he is cleared to play, he will continue to partner Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes on the frontcourt, while Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will likely start as guards.

Khem Birch, Dalano Banton and Svi Mykhailuik will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will likely start as guards, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Pascal Siakam

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

