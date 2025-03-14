Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

With just a month left in the regular season, two teams outside the playoff race in their respective conferences go head-to-head on Friday, as the Toronto Raptors take on the Utah Jazz.

Despite being 20 games under .500, the Raptors still have a shot at the play-in tournament, while the Jazz were the first team in the West eliminated from playoff contention.

Here’s a preview of the Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz game, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Delta Center in Salt Lake.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Raptors (+110) vs Jazz (-132)

Spread: Raptors +2.5 (-110) vs Jazz -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors o231.5 (-110) vs Jazz u231.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz preview

The Raptors enter this matchup on a two-game win streak, improving to 23-43 and sitting five games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the East. They’ve been red-hot lately, winning five of their last six games, with victories over the Orlando Magic (twice), Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

In their last meeting against Utah, Immanuel Quickley led the way with 34 points, while the Jazz failed to produce a 20-point scorer.

Although Toronto is still in the mix, they’ll need to maximize their final 16 games to stay in play-in contention.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are on a seven-game skid and have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Friday’s game marks their return home following a winless five-game road trip, giving them an opportunity to snap their losing streak. However, they’ll need to find more offensive firepower, as all their road losses came by single digits.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Raptors

G - Immanuel Quickley | G - RJ Barrett| F - Jared Rhoden | F - Colin Castleton | C - Orlando Robinson

Jazz

G - Isaiah Collier | G - Collin Sexton | F - John Collins | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Walker Kessler

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz betting props

Lauri Markkanen O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Immanuel Quickley O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Isaiah Collier O/U 8.5 points – Take the over.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Raptors enter as underdogs, but with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett expected to return, they should have enough firepower to take down the struggling Jazz.

Our prediction: Raptors win by 11.

