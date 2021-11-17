Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Utah Jazz in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Vivint Arena on Thursday. Both teams will hope to get a win in this game to boost their morale ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

The Toronto Raptors come into the game after a disappointing 118-113 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. That was their eighth defeat of the season. They will now take the floor against the Jazz hoping to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz come into the game after a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers. After starting the season well, the Jazz went off the boil in recent games. However, the win against the 76ers suggets they are all set to pick up pace and continue their win streak against the Raptors.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, November 18, 10:00 PM ET (Friday, November 19; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UTH.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have an interesting roster this season, as they have many exciting young players in their ranks. They won five consecutive games, but have won just once in their last six outings. They need a few positive results to get their campaign back on track.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers

Fred VanVleet has been at the top of his game this season. He has led the team brilliantly in the absence of Kyle Lowry. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 7.1 APG while shooting 43.6% from the field. He will hope to guide his team back to winning ways by putting up a big performance against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - OG Anunoby; F - Scottie Barnes; C - Pascal Siakam.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz started the season with a 7-1 record, but have now lost four of their last five games.

Nevertheless, Rudy Gobert has been performing excellently in defense, and is making a case for a fourth DPOY award. Beating the Raptors has not been easy this season. But given the players in their ranks, the Jazz will fancy their chances of bagging their tenth win of the season on Thursday.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. He has a pretty strong offensive armory, and has all the tricks required to beat defenders. The youngster started his campaign slowly, but is now looking at his best this season. He could be a key player for the Jazz against the Raptors on Thursday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

Raptors vs Jazz Match Prediction

With Pascal Siakam returning, the Raptors could be a tougher side to beat. They have been playing extremely well, with players like VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. stepping up. Beating Utah will be tough. But given the players in their roster, the Raptors could come up trumps on the night.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Jazz game?

All NBA games will be streamed live on the official NBA app, which is also available on a subscription basis. The Raptors vs Jazz game will also be locally telecast on TSN/Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet.

