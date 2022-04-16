“Tough my brother!!!” - LeBron James congratulates Chris Paul on winning his 5th assist title

For the fifth time in his career, Chris Paul will be ending the season leading the NBA in assists per game. His friend LeBron James congratulated the Phoenix Suns point guard on winning the award once again.

Although Paul did not lead the NBA in total assists, that award goes to Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and Paul still averaged 10.8 assists per game. He would only be 35 assists behind Young, in total assists, despite playing in 11 fewer games, which means Paul would likely have that award too if he played a few more games.

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and Paul have been friends for a while, being two of the famed “banana boat” picture members. Although they have never played together, they share the same brotherhood within the NBA, both playing over 15 years in the league.

With the season now over, Paul joins a list of only five other players to win five or more assist titles. LeBron posted an Instagram story, using a post from the NBA’s account, saying:

“TOUGH MY BROTHER!!! CONGRATS @CP3”

is also the first player in NBA history with 5+ assist titles and 5+ steals titles. Some elite company for Chris Paul! @CP3 is also the first player in NBA history with 5+ assist titles and 5+ steals titles. #NBA75 Some elite company for Chris Paul!@CP3 is also the first player in NBA history with 5+ assist titles and 5+ steals titles. #NBA75 https://t.co/ODsjIWqGMV

Paul has been one of the best point guards in NBA history, and being added to this list with five other Hall-of-Famers is a testament to that. Paul has also done this on three different teams throughout his career, adding to his legacy.

Chris Paul’s assist title seasons

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul

Chris Paul averages 9.5 assists per game in his career, with seven seasons over 10 or more per game. He has constantly been great as a playmaker, and it hasn’t mattered where he was playing.

After being drafted fourth overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans), it took only three seasons for Paul to win his first assist title. In 2007-08, Paul averaged 21.1 points with 11.6 assists, also being his first year as an All-Star and making an All-NBA team.

Paul also led the Hornets to the playoffs, leading the playoffs in assists per game, at 11.3 assists per game.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul is the NBA assist leader for the 5th time of his career. (10.8 APG) Chris Paul is the NBA assist leader for the 5th time of his career. (10.8 APG) https://t.co/XLd2xVODq2

Paul did it again the following season, averaging 11 assists per game in his fourth career in the NBA, raining his points per game to 22.8, the highest in his career. Paul went the next four seasons without an assist title but would break that while with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He again won back-to-back titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15, averaging 10.7 and 10.2 assists per game. It would be the second time Paul would win back-to-back assists titles as an already established player.

This year’s assists title might be the most impressive since Chris Paul is 36 years old. However, if history is to repeat itself, there is a good chance that Paul could win the title again next season.

