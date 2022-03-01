“Trade ’em both" - NBA insider reveals that experienced people across the league want LA Lakers to trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers should trade both their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, according to experienced folks around the league.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there are experienced people around the league who believe the Lakers should trade "King James" and AD. On his podcast, Windhorst said:

"People in the league who have a lot of experience say they should trade ’em, trade 'em both."

It would be a shocking move by the Lakers front office if they did manage to trade away both James and AD in one fell swoop. The franchise has endured a tough season. Many of the struggles have been attributed to poor roster construction and injuries to key players, with AD missing a huge chunk of games.

Should the LA Lakers trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

The LA Lakers (27-33) have endured a tumultuous campaign. The difficulties have led to reports of unrest between superstar LeBron James and the Lakers front office, including general manager Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers pursued Russell Westbrook over Buddy Hield in the summer due to explicit instructions from "King James," who wanted to play alongside Westbrook. The move has backfired as "Mr. Triple Double's" performances have been shockingly poor as he has failed to establish chemistry with James and has leaked turnovers. They are 6-14 since Jan. 9.

LeBron has also been involved in a power struggle with Pelinka and the team's hierarchy. Many reports said the superstar might be interested in a move back to his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The idea is that he may stand a better chance at winning a championship with them than the Lakers.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, has missed a huge chunk of games due to knee and ankle injuries. AD has a history of being injury-prone, and the Lakers' management and fans' patience seems to be running thin with Davis and his unavailability. This has prompted many folks to consider a trade for AD.

All these reasons have led to speculations about the Lakers trading James and Davis. While there will be no shortage of suitors, these talks must be reserved for the summer, not a couple of weeks before the regular season ends.

If the Lakers are serious about trading them, they will need to head into a proper rebuild. If they do, they will need to assemble from scratch or make sure they get All-Star players back, if not MVP-caliber players.

