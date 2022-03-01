×
Create
Notifications

“Trade ’em both" - NBA insider reveals that experienced people across the league want LA Lakers to trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis

LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis
LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 01, 2022 12:27 AM IST
News

The LA Lakers should trade both their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, according to experienced folks around the league.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there are experienced people around the league who believe the Lakers should trade "King James" and AD. On his podcast, Windhorst said:

"People in the league who have a lot of experience say they should trade ’em, trade 'em both."

It would be a shocking move by the Lakers front office if they did manage to trade away both James and AD in one fell swoop. The franchise has endured a tough season. Many of the struggles have been attributed to poor roster construction and injuries to key players, with AD missing a huge chunk of games.

Report: Experienced people around the NBA believe the Lakers should trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis lakersdaily.com/report-experie…

Should the LA Lakers trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

&quot;King James,&quot; left, and &quot;The Brow&quot; against the LA Clippers
"King James," left, and "The Brow" against the LA Clippers

The LA Lakers (27-33) have endured a tumultuous campaign. The difficulties have led to reports of unrest between superstar LeBron James and the Lakers front office, including general manager Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers pursued Russell Westbrook over Buddy Hield in the summer due to explicit instructions from "King James," who wanted to play alongside Westbrook. The move has backfired as "Mr. Triple Double's" performances have been shockingly poor as he has failed to establish chemistry with James and has leaked turnovers. They are 6-14 since Jan. 9.

LeBron has also been involved in a power struggle with Pelinka and the team's hierarchy. Many reports said the superstar might be interested in a move back to his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The idea is that he may stand a better chance at winning a championship with them than the Lakers.

Lakers get booed at home after another LeBron turnover https://t.co/PSUtM3PaGD

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, has missed a huge chunk of games due to knee and ankle injuries. AD has a history of being injury-prone, and the Lakers' management and fans' patience seems to be running thin with Davis and his unavailability. This has prompted many folks to consider a trade for AD.

All these reasons have led to speculations about the Lakers trading James and Davis. While there will be no shortage of suitors, these talks must be reserved for the summer, not a couple of weeks before the regular season ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Lakers are serious about trading them, they will need to head into a proper rebuild. If they do, they will need to assemble from scratch or make sure they get All-Star players back, if not MVP-caliber players.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should the LA Lakers trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी