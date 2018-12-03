Trade Rumours: Spurs and Timberwolves interested in Bradley Beal

Where will Bradley Beal end up come trade deadline?

Washington Wizards are 9-14 this season and are standing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a lot of problems going on with the team, and nothing seems to go right for John Wall and Co. right now.

According to reports, Washington Wizards are planning to make a significant change to their roster. They have also made John Wall and Bradley Beal available for the trade.

John Wall has a max deal with them and will not give Wizards as much in return as Bradley Beal would. Beal is their most important asset. This 25-year-old guard can play defence as well as shoot the three balls. He is a two-way player any team would love to have.

In the latest report by Ken Berger of Bleacher Report, Spurs and Timberwolves might be the two team interested in acquiring Bradley Beal.

According to the report, Timberwolves and Spurs are the two teams that will benefit the most with the trade. Both the teams will be going for Beal if he is available anytime soon. It would benefit both the teams as they both are lacking some or the other thing in their roster.

Timberwolves are a good side right now, but they are not a great team. To win big in the NBA, they need to bring in another star who could work along the talented Wolves' unit. Beal would perfectly fit in the team as Wiggins and Towns are of his age-group.

On the other hand, Spurs can add a scorer and a defender beside DeMar DeRozan. Spurs are struggling with the old school style of play of theirs and need to change the dimensions a bit. Adding Beal to the Roster might be the start of it.