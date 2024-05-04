"Trade whatever you can": Nick Young claims $33.1 million star is key to LeBron James and Anthony Davis' 2nd title

Former NBA champion Nick Young claimed that adding Cleveland Cavaliers' star Donovan Mitchell was the key to LeBron James and Anthony Davis clinching their second NBA title for the LA Lakers.

Young took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his opinion and mentioned that the Lakers should trade anything and anyone but James and Davis to acquire Mitchell for the Lakers' roster.

"Lakers Trade whatever you can for D Mitch anybody but Bron and AD championship For sure," Young tweeted.

This came after the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic to go 3-3 in the best-of-seven series. The loss is especially heavy on Mitchell, who dropped 50 points in a losing effort.

Moreover, the LA Lakers were handed a gentleman's sweep in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were also swept by the reigning champions in the Western Conference Finals last year.

Donovan Mitchell, who will be paid $33.1 million for the 2023–24 season, may be an excellent match alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers roster. However, as the league's oldest player at 39 years old, LeBron James' comeback to the league and his contract extension with the Lakers remain doubtful.

LeBron James clears air on retirement rumors

After the LA Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, LeBron James hinted at his retirement. However, this time around, fans and analysts are speculating about James' retirement, with no such hints from the four-time NBA champion's side.

Amid the rumors, James took to X to clear the air about his retirement and said that he would reveal his decision after discussing his future in the league with his family.

"I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑," James tweeted.

Despite his age, the four-time NBA champion remains a dominant force in the league. Having recently concluded the first of his two-year, $99 million extension signed with the LA Lakers in August 2022, James holds a player option for the 2024–25 season.

Moreover, with his elder son, Bronny James, having declared for the NBA draft, there are options regarding how the NBA's all-time leading scorer may want to advance his career in the league.