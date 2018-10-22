NBA: Trae Young catches fire in 133-111 victory over Cavaliers

Ryan Brown FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 28 // 22 Oct 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Trae Young had himself a night as the Atlanta Hawks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Young finished the game with 35 points (13-23 from the field), 2 rebounds and 11 assists, making him the first rookie since Steph Curry to have 35 points and 10+ assists in a game. Only 2 other rookies have had a game like this in 20 years and they are LeBron James and Allen Iverson. An amazing group of players for Young to be joining.

Through the first three games of the season, Young is leading all other rookies in points per game at 23 and assists per game at 8.33. The second highest assist getter amongst rookies is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who's only averaging 4 assists per game with the Clippers.

Young's play style has already been compared to that of Steph Curry and if you watched the game today you could definitely see some glimpses of Curry in his play. The way he gets off contested three-pointers and his way of attacking the basket will most certainly remind you of the Golden State Warriors' point guard. If Young keeps playing at this level he is a shoe-in for Rookie of the Year.

Kevin Love in his increased leadership role finished the game with 16 points and 17 rebounds off of a poor 6-19 shooting night.

Jordan Clarkson was the Cavs' leading scorer bringing 19 points to the game, coming off the bench shooting a nice 7 for 12 from the field as well as 3 for 5 from deep.

It was a fairly tight game until the 4th quarter. Hawks were leading at the end of the third by only 6 points, but capped off the game with a huge 41 point 4th quarter to seal the deal.

The Hawks made a franchise record 22 3-pointers tonight on their way to a 22 point victory over the reigning Eastern Conference Champions.