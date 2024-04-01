Trae Young Injury Update: Latest on Hawks superstar's status against Chicago Bulls (April 1)

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is listed as out for the upcoming contest against the Chicago Bulls on Monday at the United Center in Chicago. This will be the third matchup between the Eastern Conference teams, with the Bulls winning the previous two games.

Fresh off a thrilling last-minute victory over the Western Conference's top seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Chicago Bulls carry momentum into their clash with the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young injury update

Trae Young will be sidelined for the Bulls' game due to a right-hand injury. The 6-foot-1 guard is currently recovering from a recent surgical procedure.

The Atlanta Hawks have been keeping fans informed about Trae Young's recovery progress. Just a week ago, the team said that Young had been making notable strides in his rehabilitation following surgery.

The Hawks have not yet provided a definitive timeline for Young's return as they head into the final two weeks of the regular season.

As part of his rehabilitation process, Trae began small finger motion exercises this week.

What happened to Trae Young?

Young suffered a ligament tear in his left pinky finger on Feb. 23 during a against the Toronto Raptors. He underwent surgery four days later to address the injury.

The exact timing of his injury remains unclear as he continued to play despite discomfort. He finished the game contributing 11 points on 2-of-6 shooting, along with seven assists.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls will tipoff at 8 p.m. EDT at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be aired locally on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SE-ATL for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial which can be purchased as a subscription.

Currently occupying the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are preparing for this year's play-in tournament.

With a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets, the Hawks are unlikely to face any serious threat of losing their play-in spot.

However, assessing the competition among the remaining play-in teams, it appears evident that the Hawks may struggle to make a significant postseason run this year.