Trae Young takes a shot at Jimmy Butler after dropping 50 points against Miami Heat

Young is leading the lowly Hawks franchise in scoring.

The last time the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat faced off against each other, Trae Young was trolled for prematurely gesturing 'it is over' before his team blew a 6-point advantage. Immediately after, Heat guard Jimmy Butler took to Instagram to mock Young by calling him a 'teller of the future'.

However, when these two teams clashed again on Friday, the 21-year-old made sure to have the last laugh. Young dropped a career-high 50 points - and scored the final 10 points of the game, 20 in the fourth period - to sink the Miami Heat 129-124 down the stretch, and took a rather lurid dig at Butler via Twitter. Young made 8 of 15 of his 3-pointers and sank 18 free-throws to register this career-best stat line.

...and FYI @JimmyButler was right, I can see the future... I saw tonight happening awhile ago🤷🏽‍♂️ #AndIDontEvenLikeTwitterBeefsBuuut — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2020

With his stellar performance against the surging Heat side, Young took his season scoring average to 30.1 points per game (second highest in the league). The Atlanta Hawks have the second-worst record in the East (16-41) and are clearly out of the playoff picture for this season. Young was named an All-Star this year for his blazing numbers, despite his team's glaring shortcomings.