Trayce Jackson-Davis 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors center, impact and minutes

Originally selected 57th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a stellar pick-up for the Golden State Warriors this season. From his energy coming off the bench to the much-needed size he provides, the rookie has given the team a different look down low. Heading into the postseason, this presents a different challenge for the Warriors rookie.

There are some cases where young players would shrink under pressure during the NBA Playoffs due to the energy of the crowd and the sheer intensity of the games compared to the regular season. However, with how Trayce Jackson-Davis has carried himself on the court this season, he looks primed to prove skeptics wrong.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' Regular Season Stats

In the 61 games he's played this season, Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 7.6 points (70.4% shooting) and 4.8 rebounds per game. When Draymond Green sits for some rest, the Warriors rookie is the automatic backup big man for the team. Additionally, he also has a true shooting percentage of 69.3%.

Moreover, in the nine games he was part of the starting lineup, Jackson-Davis put up 11.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also had one of his best outings of the season on Mar. 29, 2024, when he dropped 18 points (69.2% shooting), eight rebounds and three blocks against the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite only being a rookie, he has been a walking double-double machine for the team.

Strengths and Weaknesses

When it comes to the strengths of Trayce Jackson-Davis, his rebounding presence down low has proven to be an important factor in the Golden State Warriors' success as it allows them to play big without giving up much speed. Because of his availability at the rim, he has also been a reliable lob threat on a couple of possessions.

However, his weaknesses can be pointed out by his limitations at the offensive end. His lack of perimeter shotmaking or even a reliable shot at the post area has been evident throughout this season.

Additionally, his free-throw shooting percentage is also a lowlight of his game. This season, he is shooting 55.0% at the charity strike.

Impact, role and playoff minutes

In moments where the team needs some reliable energy off the bench, Trayce Jackson-Davis can provide that while allowing Draymond Green a few minutes to rest.

From his hustle plays to securing key rebounds offensively and defensively, he will be huge for the Golden State Warriors in the postseason, considering that they're a small team compared to the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

In the regular season, Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 15.8 minutes per game but can see an increase in playing time in the postseason as the Warriors will go up against certain matchups that will require his size down low.