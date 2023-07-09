Trayce Jackson-Davis: Should Indiana Pacers have drafted hometown hero?

Trayce-Jackson Davis could've been a member of his hometown Indiana Pacers, but it just wasn't meant to be.

They passed on him not once but twice during the second round of the 2023 NBA draft. The team selected G League Ignite's Mojave King with the 47th overall pick and Miami's Isaiah Wong at No. 55.

Meanwhile, Jackson-Davis slipped all the way to No. 57. He was selected by the Washington Wizards and immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors.

The 6-foot-9 big man grew up in Greenwood, Indiana, which is a suburb of Indianapolis. During his senior year at Center Grove High School, he led the school to its second regional championship in program history and won the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball award as well.

The 6-foot-9 big man grew up in Greenwood, Indiana, which is a suburb of Indianapolis. During his senior year at Center Grove High School, he led the school to its second regional championship in program history and won the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball award as well.

Jackson-Davis went on to star at Indiana University for four years. This past season, he averaged 20.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while leading the Hoosiers to a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Was it wise for the Indiana Pacers to pass on Trayce-Jackson-Davis?

Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan spoke about the former IU star on the "Kevin and Query" show. Host Jake Query asked Buchanan if he thought Jackson-Davis wasn't a fit for Indiana:

"So then was there discussion, I would assume from that, from Trayce Jackson-Davis or his camp, that he would have been happier going elsewhere and that he didn't feel Indiana was a fit for him?"

"I think that's accurate to say," Buchanan said.

Even though Jackson-Davis supposedly didn't believe Indiana was a good fit, should the team have still drafted him anyway?

Maybe adding the IU legend would attract more fans to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers were second-last in the league in attendance last season.

If Jackson-Davis was drafted by Indiana, it would be sort of a homecoming for him as he wouldn't be the first person in his family to play for the team. His father, Dale Davis, is a Pacers legend. Drafted by the franchise in 1991, he became an All-Star and helped Reggie Miller and Co. reach the 2000 NBA Finals.

The Pacers have a solid frontcourt consisting of guys like newcomers Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker, as well as holdovers Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson. With that said, there wouldn't be many minutes available for Jackson-Davis at Indiana. He likely would've signed a two-way contract with them, spending most of his time in the G League.

