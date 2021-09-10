“Treat men with respect”: 5 ways in which legendary coach Red Auerbach impacted Bill Russell’s life

Bill Russell is the greatest winner in NBA history. There is no disputing that. Russell won eleven rings over a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics between 1956 and 1969. He was a 12-time All-Star, five-time league MVP and four-time rebounding champ.

Russell was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 but only accepted the honor a few years ago because he believed that there were other more deserving players who should have been enshrined before him.

In a private ceremony w/my wife & close friends A.Mourning @AnnMeyers @billwalton & others I accepted my #HOF ring. In ‘75 I refused being the 1st black player to go into the @Hoophall I felt others before me should have that honor. Good to see progress; ChuckCooperHOF19 @NBA pic.twitter.com/2FI5U7ThTg — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 15, 2019

On the upcoming September 11 weekend, Bill Russell will earn another accolade. He will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach. When legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach retired before the 1966-67 season, he appointed Russell as the head coach of the Celtics. Following Auerbach’s decision, Bill Russell became the first black coach in NBA history. He went on to win two NBA titles as player-coach with the Cs in 1968 and 1969.

Congratulations Bill Russell, the NBA’s first Black head coach and #21HoopClass honoree. (Also inducted in 1975 as a player) pic.twitter.com/JidRMIsNAm — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 16, 2021

Bill Russell also coached the Seattle Supersonics from 1973-77 and the Sacramento Kings for the 1987-88 season. Russell had an overall coaching record of 341-290 in the regular season and 34-27 in the playoffs.

Bill Russell, however, shared a very close relationship with Auerbach, the man with the second-highest number of championships against his name as head coach (after Phil Jackson). In his book, Red and Me: My Coach, My Lifelong Friend, Russell waxes eloquent about the influence Auerbach had on him. Here are five such lessons that Russell learned from Auerbach as detailed in the book.

#1 Treating people with respect

In Bill Russell’s rookie year (1956-57) with the Boston Celtics, a journalist asked Auerbach “How do you handle that Russell?” The reporter asked Auerbach this question because he thought Russell was a difficult player to coach.

Auerbach gave the hack a fitting reply, saying, “You handle mule teams. You don’t handle men. You treat men with respect.” This statement by Auerbach left a definite impression on Bill Russell, who decided from there on that it was more important to understand people than to be understood.

#2 What can a player do for the team?

When Bill Russell joined the Celtics, he was expecting a difficult relationship with coach Auerbach since his previous relationships with coaches had been tough. To add to the situation, Russell was known to be a poor shooter when he entered the league. Auerbach asked him about this as well before Russell’s debut NBA game.

However, Auerbach didn’t go by Russell’s reputation as a poor shooter. In fact, he ended up making a deal with Russell, telling the center that he would never discuss stats at contract negotiation time. Auerbach was only interested in Bill Russell playing his game and the team winning. To that extent, Auerbach’s only concern was, “What can this guy do for our team today?”

