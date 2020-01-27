×
Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant from all corners of the world

Raunak Jaiswal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published 27 Jan 2020, 05:49 IST
Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash earlier today
The untimely death of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has left us all bewildered. The world is still in a daze following the news of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the Black Mamba and eight others, one of which was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

The father-daughter duo was seen sitting courtside during the 21st December matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center wherein Kobe was explaining the mechanics of the game to Gigi.

One of the most charismatic players of all time, Bryant has had a serious influence on a number of current NBA players, many of whom were inspired by him while growing up.

Kyrie Irving, who had a good personal bond with Bryant, left the Madison Square Garden prior to the Nets' match against New York Knicks because of the same. Tyson Chandler, a former teammate of Kobe, was reduced to tears on the bench during the Houston Rockets' game against Denver Nuggets.

Coach Doc Rivers broke down during the LA Clippers' pre-game media interactions. The San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors each conceded a 24-second shot clock violation to refer to the iconic number worn by the late legend.

The outpour of emotions simply signifies the number of lives Kobe Bryant touched and tributes to him are pouring in from all corners of the world on social media. Here are some of the same.

