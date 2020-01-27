Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant from all corners of the world

Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash earlier today

The untimely death of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has left us all bewildered. The world is still in a daze following the news of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the Black Mamba and eight others, one of which was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

The father-daughter duo was seen sitting courtside during the 21st December matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center wherein Kobe was explaining the mechanics of the game to Gigi.

One of the most charismatic players of all time, Bryant has had a serious influence on a number of current NBA players, many of whom were inspired by him while growing up.

Kyrie Irving, who had a good personal bond with Bryant, left the Madison Square Garden prior to the Nets' match against New York Knicks because of the same. Tyson Chandler, a former teammate of Kobe, was reduced to tears on the bench during the Houston Rockets' game against Denver Nuggets.

Coach Doc Rivers broke down during the LA Clippers' pre-game media interactions. The San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors each conceded a 24-second shot clock violation to refer to the iconic number worn by the late legend.

The outpour of emotions simply signifies the number of lives Kobe Bryant touched and tributes to him are pouring in from all corners of the world on social media. Here are some of the same.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe shot free throws on a torn Achilles. A true letterman. RIP. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

We lost a good one way too soon. RIP Kobe Bryant — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 26, 2020

I remember the first time Kobe introduced me to his daughter Gigi, and the way he talks about her in this clip is exactly how he sounded then: so damn proud, full of so much possibility.

And she was her father's daughter, too. Already such a gamer. pic.twitter.com/8FxWFtf9Wy — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 26, 2020

Sport is mourning the death of an iconic legend. #Kobe was an inspiration for everyone. A thought to his family and all the victims of the accident 🙏🏻. #KobeBryant https://t.co/0RSj2onUbj pic.twitter.com/NuCzkRxGLz — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) January 26, 2020

Damn Kobe. You sparked the mind of every competitor. You made us all dig a lil deeper. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 26, 2020

Love you Kobe !!! You meant so much to everyone ❤️. Will always be an inspiration! https://t.co/J3M20FMgvJ — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) January 26, 2020

The Madison Square Garden crowd chants "Kobe Kobe Kobe" to honor Kobe Bryant after the Knicks held a moment of silence for him. pic.twitter.com/jOPpUB8gyy — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Michael Jordan on the passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/8rAQsvZuD1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2020

Bought flowers to bring to staples center. When the florist saw that I wanted purple and yellow she asked, “for Kobe?” I nodded. When she finished I asked what I owed her. she shook her head, handed me the flowers and said “it’s LA”. I almost cried. LAs love for Kobe is powerful — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020