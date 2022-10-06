"Trust me EVERYONE gets a little different when the bag coming" - Former NBA champion tries to theorize why Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into an altercation

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson has weighed in on the recent brawl between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The Golden State Warriors teammates got into a fight, which ended with Green punching the youngster in the face. As things escalated, Warriors teammates and support staff were forced to separate the duo.

Jefferson, a former teammate of Green and a current ESPN analyst, stated that Green went too far and should have handled the situation in a better manner.

"I was on the team when Dray got drafted. Trust me EVERYONE gets a little different when the bag coming," he tweeted. "Dray and I were no different. That being said, this isn’t how you check someone."

Richard Jefferson @Rjeff24 Bleacher Report @BleacherReport twitter.com/BleacherReport… Draymond was "apologetic" after his altercation with Jordan Poole, but teammates have noticed a change in Poole's behavior throughout camp amid contract extension talks, per @ChrisBHaynes Draymond was "apologetic" after his altercation with Jordan Poole, but teammates have noticed a change in Poole's behavior throughout camp amid contract extension talks, per @ChrisBHaynes twitter.com/BleacherReport… I was on the team when Dray got drafted. Trust me EVERYONE gets a little different when the bag coming. Dray and I were no different. That being said, this isn’t how you check someone though. twitter.com/bleacherreport… I was on the team when Dray got drafted. Trust me EVERYONE gets a little different when the bag coming. Dray and I were no different. That being said, this isn’t how you check someone though. twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Jefferson played in the league for 18 years. As a former player, he understands the psyche of players who are about to get a big-money contract.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole eligible for contract extensions

Golden State Warriors owners Joseph Lacob and Peter Guber, as well as general manager Bob Myers, will have a tough time navigating their massive luxury tax bill. With new extensions ready to kick in, the problem continues to rise for the defending champions.

The two Warriors stars who are in line to receive a contract extension next are Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Poole's contract is expected to be on the lines of four years and $120 million.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, may have to wait a little longer for his extension. The former Defensive Player of the Year is one of the league's most aggressive, in-your-face players. He famously had a verbal altercation with Kevin Durant, following which the latter left the team in the summer of 2019.

According to reports, the Warriors have noticed a shift in Poole's attitude as he prepares to sign a large contract. The youngster has been on the rise lately, delivering some outstanding performances, and he will hope to move on from this incident and let his basketball do the talking.

Amidst all the turmoil, the Warriors will look to begin their title defense on a positive note. With star players fresh and healthy after resting in the offseason, the Warriors will look to clinch the top seed in the highly competitive Western Conference.

The splash duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will start the season together for the first time since 2018. As for Green, the Warriors are pondering taking disciplinary action and the team could decide to suspend him.

Poll : 0 votes