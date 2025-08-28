Turkey vs Czech Republic Preview and Prediction - August 28 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 28, 2025 08:30 GMT
Turkey vs Czech Republic Preview and Prediction - August 28 | 2025 EuroBasket. [photo: @eurobasket/IG, @cz.basketball/IG]
Turkey vs Czech Republic Preview and Prediction - August 28 | 2025 EuroBasket. [photo: @eurobasket/IG, @cz.basketball/IG]

Turkey and the Czech Republic, two teams with opposing results on the opening day of the 2025 EuroBasket, will square off on Friday. The Turks dominated host Latvia two nights ago, 93-73, to show they intend to go far in the tournament. Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and his team look to go up 2-0 after facing the Czechs.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Czechs hope to bounce back after losing 62-50 to Portugal a few hours after the Turks walked away with a win. Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci had a solid outing, but his teammates need more from him. Krejci and Co. don’t lack heart, but they are going up against a team some have considered a dark horse in the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Turkey vs Czech Republic Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Fans who are unable to go to Arena Riga in Latvia can stream the game live via Courtside 1891. Tip-off is at 2:45 PM local time and 7:45 AM ET.

Moneyline: Turkiye (-2000) vs. Czechia (+1200)

Odds: Turkiye (-18.5) vs. Czechia (+18.5)

Total: Turkiye (o157.5 -110) vs. Czechia (u157.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: Updates could change closer to the game.

Ad

Turkey vs the Czech Republic Preview

With a stacked roster, Alperen Sengun and his teammates’ biggest challenge will be falling into complacency. If they can stay on their toes, they will present a tough challenge for the Czechs to overcome.

The Czechs have to slow down the Turks’ dominance in the paint. Against Portugal, who arguably does not have the same imposing frontline, they struggled to contain Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta.

Ad

Sengun has a significantly more well-rounded game, and he is backed up by physical big men and veterans who thrive in the painted area. Czechia will have another long night if the Turks’ interior dominance continues.

Turkey vs Czech Republic Predicted Starting Lineups

Turkiye

PG: Shane Larkin | PG: Kenan Sipahi | SF: Cedi Osman | PF: Alperen Sengun | C: Ercan Osmani

Czechia

PG: Ondrej Sehnal | PG: Vit Krejci | SF: Jaromir Bohacik | C: Martin Kriz | C: Jan Zidek

Ad

Turkey vs Czech Republic Prediction

Teams with size and skill often do well in FIBA basketball. Turkey has both, making it the likely winner against the Czech Republic, which does not have a frontcourt starter over 6-foot-8. Sengun is also surrounded by proven shooters like Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz and Shane Larkin. It will be a major upset if the Turks don’t go 2-0 in Group A.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications