Turkey vs Czech Republic Preview and Prediction - August 28 | 2025 EuroBasket

Turkey and the Czech Republic, two teams with opposing results on the opening day of the 2025 EuroBasket, will square off on Friday. The Turks dominated host Latvia two nights ago, 93-73, to show they intend to go far in the tournament. Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and his team look to go up 2-0 after facing the Czechs.Meanwhile, the Czechs hope to bounce back after losing 62-50 to Portugal a few hours after the Turks walked away with a win. Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci had a solid outing, but his teammates need more from him. Krejci and Co. don’t lack heart, but they are going up against a team some have considered a dark horse in the tournament.Turkey vs Czech Republic Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionFans who are unable to go to Arena Riga in Latvia can stream the game live via Courtside 1891. Tip-off is at 2:45 PM local time and 7:45 AM ET.Moneyline: Turkiye (-2000) vs. Czechia (+1200)Odds: Turkiye (-18.5) vs. Czechia (+18.5)Total: Turkiye (o157.5 -110) vs. Czechia (u157.5 -110)Editor’s Note: Updates could change closer to the game.Turkey vs the Czech Republic PreviewWith a stacked roster, Alperen Sengun and his teammates’ biggest challenge will be falling into complacency. If they can stay on their toes, they will present a tough challenge for the Czechs to overcome.The Czechs have to slow down the Turks’ dominance in the paint. Against Portugal, who arguably does not have the same imposing frontline, they struggled to contain Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta.Sengun has a significantly more well-rounded game, and he is backed up by physical big men and veterans who thrive in the painted area. Czechia will have another long night if the Turks’ interior dominance continues.Turkey vs Czech Republic Predicted Starting LineupsTurkiyePG: Shane Larkin | PG: Kenan Sipahi | SF: Cedi Osman | PF: Alperen Sengun | C: Ercan OsmaniCzechiaPG: Ondrej Sehnal | PG: Vit Krejci | SF: Jaromir Bohacik | C: Martin Kriz | C: Jan ZidekTurkey vs Czech Republic PredictionTeams with size and skill often do well in FIBA basketball. Turkey has both, making it the likely winner against the Czech Republic, which does not have a frontcourt starter over 6-foot-8. Sengun is also surrounded by proven shooters like Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz and Shane Larkin. It will be a major upset if the Turks don’t go 2-0 in Group A.