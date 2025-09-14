Turkey vs Germany Preview and Prediction for Sept. 14 | 2025 EuroBasket Final

The 2025 EuroBasket Final comes down to two undefeated teams as Turkey and Germany battle it out for glory on Sunday in Riga, Latvia. Turkey is looking to win their first-ever EuroBasket championship, while Germany is aiming for a double after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Alperen Sengun has been Turkey's best player, carrying the 12 Giant Men for most of the tournament. Sengun has outplayed a couple of former MVPs during their run to the final, including Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder have been Germany’s stars. Wagner is moving toward stardom if he helps his nation win its first EuroBasket since 1993, while Schroder has been clutch. Germany is also seeking its second straight tournament medal after earning bronze in 2022.

Turkey vs. Germany Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Quarterfinals

The 2025 EuroBasket Final between Turkey and Germany is scheduled for Sunday at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga. Tipoff is 9 p.m. local time in Riga and 2:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game via live stream on Courtside 1891, which is available worldwide. In Turkey, the final airs on S Sport and TRT Spor, while Magenta Sport and RTL will broadcast in Germany.

Turkey vs. Germany Preview

Turkey finished the preliminary round with a 5-0 record, topping Group A that also had Serbia and Latvia. Alperen Sengun was nearly unstoppable in the group stage, going toe-to-toe with Jokic in their only matchup of the tournament.

In the knockout stages, Turkey had a surprisingly poor game against Sweden but still pulled out an 85-79 win in the Round of 16. They made quick work of Poland in the quarterfinals and blew out Antetokounmpo and Greece by 26 points in the semifinals.

Germany also went 5-0 in the preliminary round and earned the top spot in Group B over Lithuania and Finland. They dominated the group stages, winning by an average margin of 32.5 points, which included a 57-point win over Great Britain.

Germany had no problems with Portugal in the Round of 16 before going down by double digits against Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the quarterfinals. They managed to get the comeback win to face Finland in another tough semifinal matchup. Dennis Schroder hit a couple of big shots to propel his nation to the EuroBasket final.

Turkey vs. Germany Predicted Starting Lineups

Turkey

G - Shane Larkin | G - Sehmus Hazer | F - Cedi Osman | F - Ercan Osmani | C - Alperen Sengun

Germany

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Andreas Obst | F - Isaac Bonga | F - Franz Wagner | C - Daniel Theis

Turkey vs. Germany Prediction

Germany has been the more dominant team in this year’s tournament, but Turkey has also been impressive. Expect a close game, with the reigning world champions completing the double.

