Turkey vs Poland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 9 | 2025 EuroBasket Quarterfinals

Only eight nations remain in the 2025 EuroBasket, with Turkey vs. Poland facing the quarterfinals on Sept. 9 at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. Turkey have not suffered a loss in the tournament, while Poland are looking for score an upset victory.

Alperen Sengun has been one of the best players of the tournament so far, carrying Turkey on his back. His best performance came against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, seemingly proving that he's no longer "Baby Jokic" and is ready to take the next step.

On the other hand, Poland have been riding on the back of veteran guard Jordan Loyd, who has been clutch for them in the EuroBasket. They managed to squeak into the knockout stages despite losing their last two preliminary round games against France and Belgium.

Turkey vs. Poland Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Quarterfinals

The 2025 EuroBasket quarterfinal matchup between Turkey and Poland is scheduled for Tuesday at Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. Tipoff is at 5:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. EST). The contest will stream live worldwide on Courtside 1891.

It will also be available on S Sport and TRT Spor in Turkey, and TVP Sport in Poland.

Turkey vs. Poland Preview

Turkey finished the preliminary round with a record of 5-0 to top Group A ahead of Serbia, Latvia, Portugal, Estonia and Czechia. They were drawn against Sweden in the Round of 16, which appeared to be a favorable matchup for Alperen Sengun and company.

However, Pelle Larson and Sweden made things hard for Turkey, especially in the first half. Sweden had a 42-37 lead at the half before Turkey outscored them 26-13 in the third quarter. Turkey held on to get the 85-79 win, with Sengun finishing with 24 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Poland was second in Group D ahead of Slovenia, Israel, Belgium and Iceland. They won their first three games of the preliminary round, including a huge win over Luka Doncic and Slovenia. The victory was useful in the end due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

In the Round of 16, Poland were against Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia was up early in the first quarter before Poland made things close until the fourth quarter. Poland outscored Bosnia 18-11 in the final period to get the 80-72 win.

Turkey vs. Poland Predicted Starting Lineups

Turkey

G - Shane Larkin | G - Kenan Sipahi | F - Cedi Osman | F - Ercan Osmani | C - Alperen Sengun

Poland

G - Kamil Laczynski | G - Jordan Loyd | F - Michal Sokolowski | F - Mateusz Ponitka | C - Aleksander Balcerowski

Turkey vs. Poland Prediction

The favorite to win this game is Turkey, led by Alperen Sengun, who has turned into a EuroBasket superstar. Poland are capable of getting an upset, especially if Turkey has a repeat of their poor first half against Sweden. Nevertheless, the prediction is a win for Turkey and a ticket to the semifinals.

