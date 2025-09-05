Turkey vs Sweden Preview and Prediction for Sept. 6 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16 

The EuroBasket's Round of 16 will begin on Saturday, with the games set to be held in Riga, Latvia. After a thrilling group stage, Turkey will face Sweden in the first knockout game.

The Turks, led by Alperen Sengun, secured first place in Group A after beating title favorites Serbia 95-90 in their final matchup, making them one of only two unbeaten teams. Meanwhile, Sweden, despite falling to Lithuania, clinched fourth place thanks to Great Britain’s win over Montenegro in Group B’s last game.

Despite contrasting results during the group phase, the knockout stages will prove to be a different test altogether. The winner of this game will qualify for the quarterfinals, where they will meet the winner of Greece versus Israel.

Turkey vs. Sweden game details

The Round of 16 game between Turkey and Sweden will take place at Arena Riga on Saturday. Fans in Sweden can follow the game live on the SVT channel, while in Turkey, the game will be featured on the NTV network. Fans online can follow the contest live by subscribing to FIBA's official streaming platform, Courtside 1891.

Turkey vs. Sweden preview

Turkey enters this game after a great run in the group phase, leading Group A by winning all five games. Facing hosts Latvia in their first game, the Turks earned a dominant 93-73 victory, followed by a 92-78 win over the Czech Republic in their next outing.

They continued this momentum against Portugal, defeating them by 41 points before beating Estonia 84-64. Their toughest test came against the Serbs in their final game, but they were able to earn a five-point win, retaining their winless record.

On the other hand, with a single win and four losses, the Swedes had a similar record to Montenegro and Great Britain but qualified for the knockout stages due to their better point differential. Facing hosts Finland in their first game, they lost 93-90, before being demolished 105-83 by Germany.

Their only win came against Great Britain, defeating them 78-59, before losing back-to-back games against Montenegro and Lithuania.

Turkey vs. Sweden full roster for EuroBasket 2025

Turkey

Position Player Name Guard Shane Larkin Guard Sehmus Hazer Center Sertac Sanli Forward Cedi Osman Forward Onuralp Bitim Forward Furkan Korkmaz Center Alperen Sengun Center Ercan Osmani Forward Erkan Yilmaz Forward Adem Bona Guard Kenan Sipahi Center Omer Yurtseven

Sweden

Position Name Forward Denzel Andersson Center Adam Ramstedt Forward Wilhelm Falk Guard Tobias Borg Guard Pelle Larsson Guard Ludvig Håkanson Center Mattias Markusson Forward Nick Spires Forward Viktor Gaddefors Guard Melwin Pantzar Guard Barra Njie Center Simon Birgander

Turkey vs. Sweden prediction

Despite Sweden's qualification to the Round of 16, they shouldn't pose a huge threat to Turkey. Alperen Sengun has been in great form and should lead his team to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Expect Turkey to clinch the win.

