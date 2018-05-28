Twitter erupts as LeBron makes his 8th straight NBA Finals

Twitter recognizes the greatness of King James following another incredible Game 7 win.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers met at the TD Garden for a game 7. The setting, the bright lights, the cheering Boston crowd was all familiar to LeBron as he embarked on another historic game 7 performance, tallying 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists to go with 2 momentum-changing blocks as the Cavaliers held off a young Celtics team having initially trailed in the game.

The Celtics shot themselves in the foot by hoisting bricks from 3 early on, and keeping at it despite the inferior results. LeBron, on the other hand, did not have a single minute of rest as he played all 48 minutes to shoulder every kind of load for the Cavs. Other than Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were unable to find quality, efficient offense from anyone. Terry Rozier went 0-for-10 from the 3-point line in a complete meltdown.

The basketball world loves LeBron, and they went the whole 9 yards in their praise for The King again.

Name Me King pic.twitter.com/mSifXowmkI — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 28, 2018

LeBron. James. @KingJames! What a damn privilege to watch! Can’t even front. Fair if Fair. pic.twitter.com/EoTRAGWaiD — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 28, 2018

LeBron’s will to win is unbreakable. He just refused to lose. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) May 28, 2018

Ever since @KingJames ditched the headband years ago, he’s been playing with no fucks given and has absolutely been unreal. — sdotdelight (@sdotdelight) May 28, 2018

Haters - LeBron James is overrated.



King James - pic.twitter.com/1uZAonVNmw — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 28, 2018

Wow Bron... 💪🏾 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2018

Amazing what Bron has been able to do... That’s tough — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 28, 2018

@KingJames is the best player of all time and the best player to ever wear number 23 @cavs @NBA pic.twitter.com/tQprMkRbfq — mr. cuffie (@cuffie_mr) May 28, 2018

The last day in which there was an NBA finals game that didn’t feature LeBron James, Ubaldo Jimenez was 13-1 with a 1.15 ERA for the #Rockies. — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) May 28, 2018

48 minutes.



No rest.



Year 15 👑 pic.twitter.com/DbNL0EJsdE — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 28, 2018

Back to the Finals. All hail the King. pic.twitter.com/39OtMMUiQw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 28, 2018

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

That’s a bad man. Congrts bro on your 8th straight FINALS! DAMN! @KingJames https://t.co/SqFtD0qfVE — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 28, 2018

The last time LeBron WASN'T in the Finals, the NBA was completely different. pic.twitter.com/ygLO1SxMpN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 28, 2018