Twitter erupts as LeBron makes his 8th straight NBA Finals
Twitter recognizes the greatness of King James following another incredible Game 7 win.
The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers met at the TD Garden for a game 7. The setting, the bright lights, the cheering Boston crowd was all familiar to LeBron as he embarked on another historic game 7 performance, tallying 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists to go with 2 momentum-changing blocks as the Cavaliers held off a young Celtics team having initially trailed in the game.
The Celtics shot themselves in the foot by hoisting bricks from 3 early on, and keeping at it despite the inferior results. LeBron, on the other hand, did not have a single minute of rest as he played all 48 minutes to shoulder every kind of load for the Cavs. Other than Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were unable to find quality, efficient offense from anyone. Terry Rozier went 0-for-10 from the 3-point line in a complete meltdown.
The basketball world loves LeBron, and they went the whole 9 yards in their praise for The King again.