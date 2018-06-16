Twitter explodes as Kawhi demands a trade out of San Antonio
August in the only offseason month in the NBA's calendar. Even in the middle of a Portugal-Spain WC clash, the NBA makes noise.
Close to half an hour before a key FIFA WC 2018 clash between Portugal and Spain, news broke out that the 2-time Defensive Player of the Year and Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. Showing once again, that August is truly the only offseason on the NBA calendar.
Despite the sheer volume of attention, the huge football game was getting, for quite a while Twitter went crazy with this Kawhi Leonard news, especially with the reports stating that his preferred landings spots are the Lakers and the Knicks.
Rather than losing him for nothing in next year's free agency, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs would prefer trading him this offseason in order to at least receive something in return. Having said, numerous reports have also suggested that Pop is notorious, and would not send him to any West team in order to help a Conference rival.
Here are the best Twitter reactions from the Shams bomb: