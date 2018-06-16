Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as Kawhi demands a trade out of San Antonio

August in the only offseason month in the NBA's calendar. Even in the middle of a Portugal-Spain WC clash, the NBA makes noise.

Yash Matange
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 16 Jun 2018, 00:21 IST
46

<p>

'Klaw'ing his way out of San Antonio?

Close to half an hour before a key FIFA WC 2018 clash between Portugal and Spain, news broke out that the 2-time Defensive Player of the Year and Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. Showing once again, that August is truly the only offseason on the NBA calendar.

Despite the sheer volume of attention, the huge football game was getting, for quite a while Twitter went crazy with this Kawhi Leonard news, especially with the reports stating that his preferred landings spots are the Lakers and the Knicks.

Rather than losing him for nothing in next year's free agency, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs would prefer trading him this offseason in order to at least receive something in return. Having said, numerous reports have also suggested that Pop is notorious, and would not send him to any West team in order to help a Conference rival.

Here are the best Twitter reactions from the Shams bomb:

NBA San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard NBA Players
Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants To Be Traded From Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
5 possible Trade Packages for Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
NBA teams reportedly planning to contact the San Antonio...
RELATED STORY
Report: San Antonio Spurs' plan on "high priority"...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kawhi Leonard urged to return by San Antonio...
RELATED STORY
Report: Kawhi Leonard goes weeks without responding to...
RELATED STORY
Report: Spurs' giving behind-the-scenes signals of not...
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs' all-time starting five
RELATED STORY
Report: Kawhi Leonard's return delayed again
RELATED STORY
Report: Talks between Jordan Brand and Kawhi Leonard...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us