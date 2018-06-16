Twitter explodes as Kawhi demands a trade out of San Antonio

August in the only offseason month in the NBA's calendar. Even in the middle of a Portugal-Spain WC clash, the NBA makes noise.

Yash Matange SENIOR ANALYST Humor 16 Jun 2018, 00:21 IST 46 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

'Klaw'ing his way out of San Antonio?

Close to half an hour before a key FIFA WC 2018 clash between Portugal and Spain, news broke out that the 2-time Defensive Player of the Year and Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. Showing once again, that August is truly the only offseason on the NBA calendar.

Despite the sheer volume of attention, the huge football game was getting, for quite a while Twitter went crazy with this Kawhi Leonard news, especially with the reports stating that his preferred landings spots are the Lakers and the Knicks.

Rather than losing him for nothing in next year's free agency, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs would prefer trading him this offseason in order to at least receive something in return. Having said, numerous reports have also suggested that Pop is notorious, and would not send him to any West team in order to help a Conference rival.

Here are the best Twitter reactions from the Shams bomb:

Another crazy nba summer is about to be underway...buckle up — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 15, 2018

I did it pic.twitter.com/nT1Y1886aH — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) June 15, 2018

"Hey, Kawhi. We heard things might not be going too well here in San Antonio, we wanted to come by and check in on you." pic.twitter.com/NsUibCD29K — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) June 15, 2018

Nothing better than the NBA off-season. 😂😂😂 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 15, 2018

the spurs are gonna go from having great father figures like gregg popovich, david robinson, tim duncan to lavar ball — nbaayy (@nbaayy) June 15, 2018

People please: Nobody's giving up assets for a one year Kawhi rental. He will decide where he goes. Basically a no trade clause. — Shaun Powell (@Powell2daPeople) June 15, 2018

Kawhi can dictate a lot of his trade market given he will be a free agent after next season, and can/will telegraph his likelihood of re-signing with any team who tries to acquire him. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 15, 2018

Why do we need Kawhi? We already have Jaylen.



(Yes, I'm at least 82% kidding) — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) June 15, 2018

LeBron and PG and Kawhi to the Lakers, keep Ingram, then add Jimmy Butler next year for an all-wings lineup



PG: PG

SG: Ingram

SF: Butler

PF: Kawhi

C: LeBron



SWITCH THAT. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 15, 2018