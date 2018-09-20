Twitter explodes as LeBron James confirms Space Jam 2 is in the works

2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

Former Cleveland Cavaliers man LeBron James has responded to rumours of a possible sequel of the 1996 cartoon epic Space Jam and has confirmed the news through his entertainment company Spring Hill Entertainment.

The Los Angeles Lakers recruit is set to bring back the fan-favourite cartoon after twenty-two years. The announcement was made by Warner Bros and was confirmed on Instagram by Spring Hill Entertainment.

King James himself confirmed the news on his Instagram page with a picture of the Tune Squad locker room where it all began. The names in the locker room picture indicated cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny appointed as point-guard. The numbers, however, have been pegged to be the release date of the movie: January 23, 2021.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been confirmed to be producing the movie while HBO’s Random Acts Of Flyness creator Terence Nance will be directing it.

The movie production is slated to begin in 2019 during the NBA off season.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, James said, “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie."

“It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

Speaking of Coogler, he said, “I loved his vision” for Black Panther, so for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing."

LeBron has also starred in 2015 romantic comedy Trainwreck with Amy Schumer.

The first Space Jam film, that starred Michael Jordan, was massively successful as it made $230 million worldwide and facilitated the rise of R Kelly’s track for the film, I Believe I Can Fly, into a chart-topping hit.

LeBron made a famous move to Los Angeles this summer, where he will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the new NBA campaign.

Fans have since responded to the news on Twitter:

Actually looking forward to it. I hope they really put work into the soundtrack, the original still knocks. — Chris Chambers (@QuaereVerum) September 19, 2018

Michael Jordan waiting for Lebron James on the set of Space Jam 2 pic.twitter.com/hgL7IgTsVW — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) September 19, 2018

So ready for this 🐐 — apes (@abrizzzle) September 20, 2018

So Space Jam 2 is actually happening.



......



Well Lebron James is already a better actor than MJ so we'll see how it goes. Loved Space Jam as a kid but it hasn't exactly aged well — Art of JWinkz (火) (@ArtJwink) September 19, 2018

You don’t understand it’s impossible to top the first one especially with the theme song — fury destroyer ♓️ (@furydestroyer3) September 19, 2018

This excites me greatly. Who will do the inspirational song? Maybe leave R Kelly on the bench. — Alex Grady (@AlexGrady) September 20, 2018

If Daffy doesn't J.R Smith it to the back court in the climax of the movie it will all be for nothing. @WBLooneyTunes @cavs #jrsmith — miketex90 (@miketex90) September 20, 2018

Rumor has it that LeBron James only accepted the Space Jam 2 role because they were going to offer it to Steph Curry next!! Wow 😂😂 — NBA (@TheNBASoul) September 19, 2018

Space Jam 2 with LeBron James only needs one other thing to be perfect. pic.twitter.com/v8dXykvGyd — Mary Kish (@MerryKish) September 19, 2018

If this doesn't happen at some point in the movie what's the point



(P.S. I'm not talented enough to replace Smith with Bugs Bunny lol) pic.twitter.com/LVATFqIeSd — Kenneth Chapman🇺🇸🇭🇰🇩🇪 (@KennChapman17) September 19, 2018

This why he join the lakers. To star in movies and shows lol — Bobby (@funnybob90) September 20, 2018