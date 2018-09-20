Twitter explodes as LeBron James confirms Space Jam 2 is in the works
Former Cleveland Cavaliers man LeBron James has responded to rumours of a possible sequel of the 1996 cartoon epic Space Jam and has confirmed the news through his entertainment company Spring Hill Entertainment.
The Los Angeles Lakers recruit is set to bring back the fan-favourite cartoon after twenty-two years. The announcement was made by Warner Bros and was confirmed on Instagram by Spring Hill Entertainment.
King James himself confirmed the news on his Instagram page with a picture of the Tune Squad locker room where it all began. The names in the locker room picture indicated cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny appointed as point-guard. The numbers, however, have been pegged to be the release date of the movie: January 23, 2021.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been confirmed to be producing the movie while HBO’s Random Acts Of Flyness creator Terence Nance will be directing it.
The movie production is slated to begin in 2019 during the NBA off season.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, James said, “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie."
“It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”
Speaking of Coogler, he said, “I loved his vision” for Black Panther, so for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing."
LeBron has also starred in 2015 romantic comedy Trainwreck with Amy Schumer.
The first Space Jam film, that starred Michael Jordan, was massively successful as it made $230 million worldwide and facilitated the rise of R Kelly’s track for the film, I Believe I Can Fly, into a chart-topping hit.
LeBron made a famous move to Los Angeles this summer, where he will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the new NBA campaign.
