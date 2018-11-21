Twitter reacts after JR Smith parts ways with the Cavaliers

JR Smith is no longer associated with the Cavs

JR Smith‘s active role with the Cavs ended in dramatic fashion after Cavaliers released an official statement to the media stating “Smith is no longer with the team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.“

The response came from Cavs after a loose-ended statement from Smith in an interview with The Athletic stated that “the Cavs, 2-13 overall and 0-8 on the road, we’re trying to lose. Their only goal is to develop youths and lose to get the lottery picks.“

Brought into the team via a tradeoff in 2015, Smith flourished as an outside shooter in the title-winning season but hit a career-low in 2018.

Smith remained a controversial figure during his playing career with a considerable number of driving violations which included an accident claiming the life of one passenger, Andre Bell. He received a suspension for ten games during the 2009-10 season for the guilty plea and also sued is former team Zhejiang Golden Bulls for not releasing his payment, citing Smitha had faked injuries and missed practice sessions.

He received another two-game suspension in 2015 when he flailed his arm over Jae Crowder from Celtics in 2015 followed by a one-game suspension for throwing a soup bowl on Damon Jones, Cav‘s assistant coach.

Everyone would remember Smith for the comical mistake in Game one of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Smith did not execute a shot at the basket after collecting a free-throw rebound with the scores tied. Smith is the only person on the court who taught the Cavs were leading and dribbled the ball away. Cavs lost the game in overtime.

Cavaliers Management has now asked Smith to leave, who had asked them for a trade earlier.

Cavaliers had earlier thanked JR Smith for his contribution to the Cavs and the role he played in winning the 2016 NBA Championship.

Twitter reactions following the disagreement between the Cavs and Smith.

The #ClevelandCavaliers announced today that #JRSmith will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future....(read more) https://t.co/k9byS9DkpU #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/N1FDTQMwKS — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 20, 2018

JR Smith was VERY important to all the winning the Cavs did over the past 5 years. Do not judge him so harshly. He was CLEVELAND in and out. #Cavaliers fans should wish him nothing but the best. He truly gave it his ALL. #JrSmith — Sam Block (@theblockspot) November 20, 2018

Lloyd: As Cavs prepare for LeBron James' return game, JR Smith says team is tanking and reiterates he wants out by ⁦@ByJasonLloyd⁩ #Cavs #NBA https://t.co/UxJpS9uNiq — The Athletic (@TheAthleticCLE) November 20, 2018

#ClevelandCavaliers' move comes hours after an interview with #JRSmith became public where he said the Cavs, 2-13 overall and 0-8 on the road this season, were trying to lose.https://t.co/Z21DDMp9Wr — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) November 21, 2018

Is there somewhere that I can vote reality tv style to remove someone from the nba finals game 3? #jrsmith — Tiffany Beers (@TiffanyBeers) June 7, 2018

Good luck to JR Smith. A lovable rogue who embodies Cleveland spirit so many ways. Often maligned and counted out, but kept on fighting and triumphed -- and could bask in victory while laughing about it all. #JRSmith #Cavs pic.twitter.com/St7AGXlpKY — John Petkovic (@johnpetkovic) November 21, 2018