Twitter reacts after JR Smith parts ways with the Cavaliers

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
33   //    21 Nov 2018, 14:19 IST

JR Smith is no longer associated with the Cavs
JR Smith is no longer associated with the Cavs

JR Smith‘s active role with the Cavs ended in dramatic fashion after Cavaliers released an official statement to the media stating “Smith is no longer with the team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.“

The response came from Cavs after a loose-ended statement from Smith in an interview with The Athletic stated that “the Cavs, 2-13 overall and 0-8 on the road, we’re trying to lose. Their only goal is to develop youths and lose to get the lottery picks.“

Brought into the team via a tradeoff in 2015, Smith flourished as an outside shooter in the title-winning season but hit a career-low in 2018. 

Smith remained a controversial figure during his playing career with a considerable number of driving violations which included an accident claiming the life of one passenger, Andre Bell. He received a suspension for ten games during the 2009-10 season for the guilty plea and also sued is former team Zhejiang Golden Bulls for not releasing his payment, citing Smitha had faked injuries and missed practice sessions.

He received another two-game suspension in 2015 when he flailed his arm over Jae Crowder from Celtics in 2015 followed by a one-game suspension for throwing a soup bowl on Damon Jones, Cav‘s assistant coach.

Everyone would remember Smith for the comical mistake in Game one of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Smith did not execute a shot at the basket after collecting a free-throw rebound with the scores tied. Smith is the only person on the court who taught the Cavs were leading and dribbled the ball away. Cavs lost the game in overtime.

Cavaliers Management has now asked Smith to leave, who had asked them for a trade earlier. 

Cavaliers had earlier thanked JR Smith for his contribution to the Cavs and the role he played in winning the 2016 NBA Championship.

Twitter reactions following the disagreement between the Cavs and Smith. 


Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
