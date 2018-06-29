Twitter reacts to LeBron James becoming a free agent

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Humor 87 // 29 Jun 2018, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Through the length of the entire 2017-18 NBA season, there was speculation that LeBron James would probably opt out of the final year of his deal with the Cavaliers. That conjecture has now become reality, as Yahoo Sports reporter Shams Chirania has revealed definitively that The King of Akron will be entering the summer of 2018 as an unrestricted free agent.

NBA Twitter has, in its characteristic fashion, gone into overreaction mode. James' opting out from the contract has virtually no impact on the possibility of him staying in Cleveland - all it does is rule out the possibility of some fringe contenders trading for him.

Bleacher Report's gif feed has always been spectacular, but they outdid themselves on this one.

Free agency has arrived pic.twitter.com/0UyBp8gzVj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2018

The Ringer reminded us of simpler, regular season games with their response.

NBA on TNT has pulled out all stops in the meme factory.

Let the chase begin... pic.twitter.com/E6mcEomP6Z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 29, 2018

Here's another one involving Magic Johnson, retweeted by Kyle Kuzma

Competitors ESPN are no slouches in the meme department either.

Season 16 coming this fall 🌹 pic.twitter.com/k8gN7vRMWI — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2018

CBS Sports is quite stoked by the saga that could unfold with The Decision 3.0

All of the NBA: pic.twitter.com/T8g0EwdakO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 29, 2018

Sportscenter went all out on its Twitter handle.

When Summer of LeBron has officially started ... pic.twitter.com/jHaO5Tx04w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2018

WNBA star Candace Parker put out a perspective many of us have been ignoring. CBS Sports must have gotten wind of it as well.

I know everyone is anxiously awaiting where Lebron is going to go.... but I know I am not alone in feeling that I hope at some point in my life, I can sleep at night... opting OUT of 35 MILLION DOLLARS..... like geeez #BillyGoat — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) June 29, 2018

Imagine being so good at your job that you decline a $35.6 million option... pic.twitter.com/RWLHItwoGV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 29, 2018

NBA on ESPN put a nice ring to their meme as well.

SB Nation NBA were particularly cute with their own response, I'm sure you'll like this one.