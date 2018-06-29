Twitter reacts to LeBron James becoming a free agent
Through the length of the entire 2017-18 NBA season, there was speculation that LeBron James would probably opt out of the final year of his deal with the Cavaliers. That conjecture has now become reality, as Yahoo Sports reporter Shams Chirania has revealed definitively that The King of Akron will be entering the summer of 2018 as an unrestricted free agent.
NBA Twitter has, in its characteristic fashion, gone into overreaction mode. James' opting out from the contract has virtually no impact on the possibility of him staying in Cleveland - all it does is rule out the possibility of some fringe contenders trading for him.
Bleacher Report's gif feed has always been spectacular, but they outdid themselves on this one.
The Ringer reminded us of simpler, regular season games with their response.
NBA on TNT has pulled out all stops in the meme factory.
Here's another one involving Magic Johnson, retweeted by Kyle Kuzma
Competitors ESPN are no slouches in the meme department either.
CBS Sports is quite stoked by the saga that could unfold with The Decision 3.0
Sportscenter went all out on its Twitter handle.
WNBA star Candace Parker put out a perspective many of us have been ignoring. CBS Sports must have gotten wind of it as well.
NBA on ESPN put a nice ring to their meme as well.
SB Nation NBA were particularly cute with their own response, I'm sure you'll like this one.