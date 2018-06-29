Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to LeBron James becoming a free agent

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
87   //    29 Jun 2018, 21:13 IST

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Through the length of the entire 2017-18 NBA season, there was speculation that LeBron James would probably opt out of the final year of his deal with the Cavaliers. That conjecture has now become reality, as Yahoo Sports reporter Shams Chirania has revealed definitively that The King of Akron will be entering the summer of 2018 as an unrestricted free agent.

NBA Twitter has, in its characteristic fashion, gone into overreaction mode. James' opting out from the contract has virtually no impact on the possibility of him staying in Cleveland - all it does is rule out the possibility of some fringe contenders trading for him.

Bleacher Report's gif feed has always been spectacular, but they outdid themselves on this one.

The Ringer reminded us of simpler, regular season games with their response.

NBA on TNT has pulled out all stops in the meme factory.

Here's another one involving Magic Johnson, retweeted by Kyle Kuzma

Competitors ESPN are no slouches in the meme department either.

CBS Sports is quite stoked by the saga that could unfold with The Decision 3.0

Sportscenter went all out on its Twitter handle.

WNBA star Candace Parker put out a perspective many of us have been ignoring. CBS Sports must have gotten wind of it as well.

NBA on ESPN put a nice ring to their meme as well.

SB Nation NBA were particularly cute with their own response, I'm sure you'll like this one.

NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James
NBA Free Agency: LeBron James opts out of Cavs' contract;...
RELATED STORY
Lebron James Free Agency: 5 possible destinations for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Latest LeBron James free agency rumors include...
RELATED STORY
Lebron James Free Agency: 4 possible destinations for the...
RELATED STORY
Why LeBron James and Paul George will both be in a Los...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 earth-shattering free agent signings in the...
RELATED STORY
Fan puts up Billboards in LA in an attempt to lure LeBron...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Impactful Trades In NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Celebrations in the NBA
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us