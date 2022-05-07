“Two different players, right?… Those dudes have been top of the food chain for the longest time” - Phil Handy says LeBron James is relentless in the weight room, says Kobe was the same

Phil Handy had the unique opportunity to train the late Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James at different points in his career. While both superstars’ greatness varies, Handy sees essential elements in their game that mirror the other.

The LA Lakers head of player development provided a rare insight into how Bryant and James operated behind the scenes. On an episode of "Certified Buckets," Handy weighed in on the pair's endless drive for greatness, stating:

“Bron is relentless in the weight room. He is realistically in the weight room almost 365 days a year. Every day, he does something to his body to keep himself. Kobe was the same way. They play the game with so much force.

“Two different players, right? But those are the things, common denominators as to why those dudes have been at the top of the food chain for the longest time.”

He also added that their career-long basketball brilliance was not by accident or luck, stating:

“They took care of their bodies. And their work ethic on the floor? You’re not gonna outwork them.

"Them dudes are just very smart, they’re very talented, they’re physically gifted already, but their work ethic is at a supreme, supreme high level. Early, late, doesn’t matter, they love the game of basketball.”

Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons, accumulating 1346 regular-season games, all with the LA Lakers. He was very durable and only missed a significant number of games in the 2013-14 season due to a torn Achilles at age 34.

LeBron James, on the other hand, is still going strong and will be playing his 20th season. He continues to play at an MVP level and is still one of the game’s most imposing and unstoppable forces.

StatMuse @statmuse Most PPG in 19th season:



29.7 — LeBron James

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

14.6 — Kareem-Abdul Jabbar



That gap is bigger than Kareem and 0. LeBron has lapped the field. Most PPG in 19th season:29.7 — LeBron James29282726252423222120191817161514.6 — Kareem-Abdul JabbarThat gap is bigger than Kareem and 0. LeBron has lapped the field. https://t.co/q5ZhUpJvJ0

The four-time MVP was an iron man throughout his first 15 seasons. He has dealt with a few nagging injuries in the past few years, but has been the LA Lakers’ best player since signing with them in 2018.

Phil Handy could have a bigger role to play for LeBron James next season

Phil Handy could end up being more than just LeBron James' training partner. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

The one constant Laker figure during warmups helping LeBron James has been Phil Handy. Handy’s a training guru, which isn’t surprising when the Lakers’ franchise player works out with him.

That may soon change if the LA Lakers’ coaching search ends with the team’s head of player development. Rob Pelinka’s “thorough” head-coaching process may find one of their own ready and willing to take on Frank Vogel’s former job.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN



"I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion." After spending over a decade on the sideline as an assistant coach, Phil Handy is ready to become the lead man"I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/4/23057… After spending over a decade on the sideline as an assistant coach, Phil Handy is ready to become the lead man"I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/4/23057…

The Lakers’ front office was already willing to give Phil Handy the interim head coach tag had they fired Vogel before the season ended. They may give him the official role if things work out well for Handy.

Edited by Adam Dickson