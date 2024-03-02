Tyler Herro Injury Update: Latest on former NBA Sixth Man of the Year's status against Utah Jazz (March 2)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been designated as questionable for the team's upcoming game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Heat are looking to avenge their 117-109 defeat on Dec. 31 in what will be the season's second meeting between the two teams.

Tyler has missed the last three outings where the Heat have gone 2-1, including getting their five-game winning streak snapped against the defending champs Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

The Heat, however, have played remarkably in their previous six games going 5-1. In this period, the Miami Heat have showcased a net rating of +9.9, featuring an offensive rating of 114.8 alongside a defensive rating of 104.9.

Tyler Herro injury update

Herro's availability for the next match remains in question, with the team closely observing his condition each day. An official update on his status is expected after the morning shoot-around, reflecting the team's careful approach to his readiness.

The results of an MRI on Herro's hyperextended left knee showed no significant injury, hinting at a likely swift return to the court for the guard.

The Miami Heat are grappling with several injuries ahead of their Saturday game against the Utah Jazz. Haywood Highsmith (left knee effusion), Kevin Love (heel), and Caleb Martin (left thumb sprain) are all listed as questionable.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, Tyler Herro was limited to participating in only 36 of the Miami Heat's 58 games due to several health issues.

His time on the court was significantly reduced in November when he was out with an ankle injury. Following his return, a shoulder issue and migraines further sidelined him, causing him to miss two more games.

On Feb. 23, during a pivotal moment in the game against the Pelicans, Tyler experienced a mishap. As he was maneuvering the ball up the court under intense defensive pressure, he accidentally slipped. This caused his left knee to hyperextend as he lost possession of the ball. In obvious pain, he clutched his knee and remained on the ground, visibly troubled.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat?

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Sun for home coverage and KJZZ TV for away, with tipoff at 5 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.