Tyler Herro Injury Update: Latest on Heat's star's status against Philadelphia 76ers (April 4)

Miami Heat standout guard Tyler Herro will remain sidelined for the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as the teams meet for the fourth and final time this season, with the Heat leading 2-1 in their series. The matchup is included in the NBA's five-game lineup.

Tyler Herro injury update

Herro, sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers, may make his return when the Miami Heat face off against the Houston Rockets on Friday, marking the team's second game in a back-to-back series.

Earlier this week, Shams Charania's report indicated that Herro's return isn't imminent. However, Herro refuted Charania's claim, asserting that he will return promptly. Although the precise timeline remains uncertain, Herro's statement suggests that his comeback will happen sooner rather than later.

Two weeks ago, Herro underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection for his injury. Should the treatment prove effective, it would bode well for the Miami Heat as they approach the postseason.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, the former Sixth Man of the Year was restricted to appearing in only 36 of the Miami Heat's 64 games due to assorted injuries.

An ankle injury sidelined him for a significant portion of November. On his comeback, he encountered another setback, this time from a shoulder injury and migraines, leading to his absence from two additional games.

During the Heat's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, he sustained a knee injury, which subsequently led to the ailment sidelining him since then.

As Tyler Herro tried to maneuver through tight defensive pressure while advancing the ball up the court, he slipped, resulting in his left knee hyperextending as he lost control of the ball. He promptly grabbed his knee in agony and stayed on the floor, clearly distressed. He was carried off the court and did not return.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat?

The marquee Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.