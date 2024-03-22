Tyler Herro Injury Update: Latest on Miami Heat's former 6th MOY's status against Pelicans (March 22)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will remain sidelined for the coming contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, for the second and final matchup of their season series.

The Miami Heat prevailed over the resilient and short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers with a 107-104 victory on Wednesday evening. Terry Rozier emerged as the hero, scoring nine crucial points in the final minute and a half, including a decisive go-ahead 3-pointer with just 14 seconds remaining.

Rozier's performance included a remarkable 4-point play followed by a clutch 26-footer, propelling Miami to a 105-102 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami's win brings them within a half-game of the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Nikola Jovic contributed 14 points to the win. However, Miami faced challenges as All-Star center Bam Adebayo was sidelined due to a lower back contusion, while shooting guard Duncan Robinson was unavailable due to back discomfort.

Tyler Herro injury update

Tyler Herro will continue to be sidelined for Friday night's game against the Pelicans due to a lingering right foot injury, extending his absence to 14 consecutive games and marking his 34th missed game of the year.

Recent treatment included a platelet-rich plasma injection on his right foot, with a scheduled re-evaluation in a week's time. Despite his extended absence, there remains optimism that Tyler could potentially make a return to action before the conclusion of the regular season.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro sustained a left knee hyperextension during the Feb. 23 matchup, a 106-95 win against the Pelicans. He left the game during the fourth quarter, raising concerns initially about a significant injury, though fortunately, it wasn't as severe as feared.

While Herro had the potential to make a comeback following his recovery from this injury, he encountered another setback in his rehabilitation. He injured his right foot, resulting in a brief absence from gameplay. Due to this ailment, the former 6th Man of the Year winner has missed four games.

Tyler Herro's impact for Miami Heat

Herro holds a pivotal role in the Heat's lineup, having solidified a starting position this season and showcasing a career-best performance by averaging 20.8 points per game.

Beyond his regular-season impact, the former Sixth Man of the Year has proven himself as a dependable asset during the postseason, a period where the Heat historically excel.

The franchise had envisioned him teaming up with Jimmy Butler as a cornerstone duo for another prospective playoff campaign.

The potential of the 24-year-old missing the rest of the season is disheartening, pending how his foot responds to treatment and the timetable for his comeback to the court.