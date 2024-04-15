Tyler Herro’s baby mama Katya Elise Henry pairs $20,500 Hermes bag with workout fit

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's baby mama, Katya Elise Henry, made a style statement on Instagram. Henry shared a snap of her rocking a Hermes bag along with her brown workout fit. The Hermes Birkin 35 White Clemence Gold bag is retailed at $20,500 on Madison Avenue Couture.

Katya is a fitness model with over 7.7 million followers on Instagram. She is also a personal trainer and achieved fame by posting her fitness workouts online.

Katya Elise Henry (29) and Tyler Herro (24) are reported to have started dating in March 2020, during the Miami Heat guard's rookie year.

Katya and Herro have remained together since. They welcomed their son, Harlem Herro, in early January 2023, expanding their family to four. They welcomed their first child, daughter Zya Elise Herro, in September 2021.

Tyler Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, adds Tesla Cybertruck to her car collection

Herro's girlfriend recently added the Tesla Cybertruck to her car collection and took to Instagram to share snaps of her latest addition.

"New toy 😂," Katya captioned.

The Cybertruck hit the market earlier this year in the United States after its concept was initially unveiled in 2019. Katya Elise Henry is one of the few who managed to purchase one of these marquee automobiles.

Herro surprised his baby mama with a brand-new Range Rover Sport SUV earlier this year.

The fitness model took to Instagram to flaunt her gift along with a heartfelt message for the former Sixth Man of the Year. The story featured the luxurious car wrapped in a red ribbon.

Coming through in the Heat's final game in the 2023–24 regular season, Tyler Herro dropped 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal to lead the Heat's winning effort against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Heat concluded their regular season in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and will battle it out against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to secure their spot in the playoffs.