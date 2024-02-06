Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Latest on 2x All-Star's status for game vs Houston Rockets (February 6)

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. He is being monitored for injury management as his left hamstring recovery progresses.

Haliburton has made significant strides on his way back to full recovery, as he's played in four straight games. He has been on minutes restriction, playing 22 minutes in his first three games and 20 in his last game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Pacers won their only game against the Hornets 115-99, snapping their three-game losing streak. With Haliburton being limited to coming off the bench, it significantly reduced his overall contributions for the team as he has averaged 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 56.5% shooting, including 36.6% from the three-point line.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton sustained a grade I hamstring strain against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8. The injury occured in the second quarter's 3:11 minute mark, when he attempted to drive by Derrick White, successfully collapsing the Celtics interior defense.

However, with Kristaps Porzingis' help defense to protect the rim, Haliburton tried to stop mid-dribble, causing him to lose his pivot-foot's grounding which led to a full accidental split. He had to be taken off the court to the locker room and did not return.

He missed five straight games after Jan. 8 until making a return against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 19 logging 35 minutes. However, he missed five more games due to injury management finally returning to consistent play against the Celtics on Jan. 30.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. Houston Rockets

Haliburton has played the Houston Rockets seven times in his career with a 6-1 record, 2-1 when he was in Sacramento Kings and 4-0 with the Indiana Pacers.

He has averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists, with his career high in each stat including 33 points, six rebounds and 19 assists.

His availability will be crucial for the Pacers despite the minute's restriction. Since Pascal Siakam's trade acquisition, the two stars have not had enough play time together to impact the team in winning.

Haliburton's ability to control the team's pace with early outlet passes and timely shot-making made him essential for their offense. It was at 121.3 before his injury and is now at 114.6, ranking 19th.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Indiana and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV.

The tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

