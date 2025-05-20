Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jalen Brunson: Head-to-head matchup explored ahead of ECF | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson matchup will be an exciting battle to watch as the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks square off in the Eastern Conference Finals. Both of these All-Star guards are adept at hitting clutch baskets, as well as setting up their teammates to thrive on the offensive end.

After spending the early goings of his career with the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton came over to Indiana before the 2021-22 season came to a close. As the floor general of the Pacers, Haliburton emerged as a two-time All-Star and the centerpiece of a squad that has made the Eastern Conference Finals for two straight years.

Similarly, Brunson got his career started in the Western Conference before moving eastward. Following four years as Luka Doncic's running mate in Dallas, Brunson was traded to the New York Knicks, where his scoring and playmaking took significant leaps. The former Villanova star, who has also made two All-Star appearances, added Clutch Player of the Year to his resume this season.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson playoff numbers

In the Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 11.6 assists per game. His best scoring performance came in the series-clinching Game 5, when he challenged the defense of Giannis Antetokounmpo and scored a clutch layup in the dying seconds of overtime.

Haliburton's heroics continued in Round 2 as Indiana took on the top seed Cleveland Cavaliers. In Game 2, Haliburton drained a step-back three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to give the Pacers a 120-119 win. This victory gave Indiana a commanding 2-0 lead, and they went on to eliminate the Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Game 5. Haliburton's second-round averages were 17.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 7.0 apg.

Meanwhile, Brunson and the Knicks drew an up-and-coming Detroit Pistons squad in Round 1. Brunson went to work on the scoring end, giving New York 31.5 points per outing on 43.6% shooting. He ended the series with a flourish, pouring in 40 points as the Knicks dispatched of the Pistons in Game 6.

In Round 2, the Knicks renewed their rivalry with the Boston Celtics. Immediately flipping the script, New York took the first two games on Boston's home floor, thanks in large part to the crunchtime brilliance of Brunson. Though his scoring dipped towards the end of the series, his teammates stepped up to the occasion and brought about the end of the Celtics' bid to retain the NBA title. Brunson's averages in the second round were 26.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, and 7.2 apg.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson regular season stats

The Knicks won the season series against the Pacers 2-1. Against the Knicks, Haliburton has put up 17.0 points and 9.0 assists per game. These numbers are a slight dip from his season averages of 18.6 ppg and 9.2 apg. Meanwhile, against the Pacers, Brunson has tallied 22.3 points and 7.3 assists per outing. His scoring versus Indiana is significantly lower than his 26.0 ppg for the season.

As each game comes down to crunchtime, expect both of these spectacular guards to have the ball in their hands. Much is on the line when Haliburton and Brunson make their respective moves in the clutch.

