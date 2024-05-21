Tyrese Haliburton vs Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs stats, records and more explored

Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown will face off in the Eastern Conference finals starting Tuesday. The Boston Celtics reached there after identical 4-1 series wins against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first and second round, respectively.

The Indiana Pacers reached the finals after a 4-2 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and a 4-3 victory against the New York Knicks in the semifinals.

While Haliburton has faced Brown and the Celtics in the regular season, he has never played the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. This will be their first postseason meeting, and Hali will be tasked with leading the Pacers against the formidable Celtics.

While Jaylen Brown will have important offensive duties as well, his workload is expected to be lesser than Tyrese Haliburton. That's because Boston has Jayson Tatum.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jaylen Brown NBA regular-season stats and records explored

Haliburton has faced Jaylen Brown and the Celtics 12 times in the regular season, going 6-6. Three of those games were with the Sacramento Kings, while the remaining nine were with the Pacers.

Jaylen Brown averages 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24 games against the Indiana Pacers. Brown played Indiana in the 2019 NBA Playoffs and averaged 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in four games.

Brown’s numbers against Tyrese Haliburton see a significant rise. Here’s a look at their complete stats against each other:

Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Tyrese Haliburton 18.5 4.1 8.0 1.8 0.4 2.1 48.8 41.0 94.1 30.3 Jaylen Brown 27.3 6.9 3.3 0.9 0.4 2.8 53.1 40.3 71.4 34.2

Haliburton has one triple-double and two double-doubles against Brown. The Celtics forward, meanwhile, has four double-doubles against the Indiana guard.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jaylen Brown 2024 NBA Playoffs stats

Tyrese Haliburton has played in 13 games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He averaged 18.8 points, 8.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in those games. He has shot 49.2% from the field, including 37.5% from beyond the arc and 82.4% from the free-throw line.

Brown has featured in all of Boston's 10 game postseason games in 2024. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals in those games. He shot 55.4%, including 36.7% from the 3-point line and 61.4% from the charity stripe.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics?

Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference finals is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, at TD Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN 2. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.