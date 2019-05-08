NBA 2018-19: Why Tyronn Lue is the man for the Lakers job

Tyronn Lue

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are going through a massive turnover. The aftermath of LeBron James' first season in the Purple and Gold has been nothing that anyone expected.

The first season was supposed to be about finding out which young pieces worked with James, and setting the table for free agency and the draft. But how can you draft or recruit with no coach?

The question has to be asked: what is taking so long? Tyronn Lue hasn't yet accepted the job, but the two sides are working on a deal as Lue truly was the only option.

Right from the beginning, the Lakers have put on a front, like Lue had any real competition. But the signs only pointed to one man.

Getting Lue on board would mean he would reunite with James after their success together at the Cleveland Cavaliers, who went to three NBA finals and won a championship in 2016 (coming back from a 3-1 hole against the Warriors).

The hire isn't just about James, if some among the Lakers' top brass feel that that would give too much power to James. The fact remains that Lue has the knowledge of James' playing style that few in the league do.

He knows what kind of players and plans are best for James. With Lue on board, the Lakers can recruit and draft outside shooters, which is when James would be at his best. That is something that the Lakers did not have with Magic Johnson and Luke Walton, in their lone season with James.

Overall, Lue had a 128-83 regular-season record with the Cavs. He was fired shortly after James left, courtesy an 0-6 start with no real talent that meshed without James. Lue has been an assistant with three different organizations. He also played 11 years in the NBA (1998-2009) and won two championships with the Lakers.

After six years of missing the playoffs, the Lakers would be expected to be back in contention with Lue. Having been player, assistant and championship coach, Lue is truly the only guy for the job.