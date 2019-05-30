×
U-25 Women's Wheelchair basketball world Championship: USA defeated Australia to lift the title

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
4   //    30 May 2019, 12:42 IST

USA defeated Australia to lift the title of U25 Women's Wheelchair basketball world Championship:
United States of America (USA) defeated Australia 62 – 15 to win the title of the 2019 U-25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship held at Suphanburi Indoor Stadium in Thailand.

USA took all quarters 18 – 2, 18 – 2, 12 – 10 and 14 – 11 respectively to win the gold comfortably.

Rose Hollermann of USA scored a match-high 18 points, while Annabelle Lindsay was top scorer with 13 points for Australia.

Great Britain claimed the bronze beating Japan 47 – 30 while Germany finished fifth with a 60 – 13 win over Turkey. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated hosts Thailand 26 – 19 in the 7th-8th placing game.

A total of eight teams participated in the third edition of the U-25 Wheelchair basketball World Championship. Previous two editions were hosted in Beijing, China in 2015 and Toronto, Canada in 2011.

USA, Australia, Germany, and Turkey were drawn in pool B while Great Britain, Japan, South Africa, Thailand were drawn in pool A. After the single round robin in respective pools, all teams enter the quarter-final of the championship.

Rose Hollermann of USA was adjudged most valuable player of the championship.

Quarterfinal results

Japan 42 – 37 Germany

Australia 72 – 12 South Africa

USA 65 – 10 Thailand

Great Britain 70 – 15 Turkey

Semifinal results

USA 78 – 24 Japan

Great Britain 36 – 42 Australia

Final Standing

1.   USA

2.   Australia

3.   Great Britain

4.   Japan 

5.   Germany

6.   Turkey

7.   South Africa

2019 U-25 Wheelchair basketball world Championship: All Star Five 

1.   Catharina Weiss (Germany)

2.   Joy Haizelden (Great Britain)

3.   Abby Dunkin (USA)

4.   Annabelle Lindsay (Australia)

5.   MVP - Rose Hollermann (USA) 

2019 U-25 Wheelchair basketball world Championship took place at Suphanburi, Thailand from 23rd to 28th May 2019.

International wheelchair basketball federation (IWBF) is the organizer of the championship and the Thailand Wheelchair Basketball Association is the local organizer (LOC) of the championship.

