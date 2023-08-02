"U know ur washed when u wear jean shorts to hoop" - Gilbert Arenas bullies former Lakers star over clothing choices

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young spent several seasons together as teammates on the Washington Wizards. The two have remained close friends for over 15 years since Young was drafted in the 2007-2008 season. Both players never miss an opportunity to troll one another and that was the case on Tuesday when Arenas shared a photo of his former teammate playing basketball with the USC Trojans.

Young, who is a USC alumni, was wearing jean shorts in the photo, leading Arenas to state:

"u know ur washed when u wear jean shorts to hoop 🗣️ Let it goooo"

Check out Gilbert Arenas' tweet about Nick Young below:

The photo came from a series of images shared by Young to his Instagram, featuring him working out with the 2023-2024 Trojans, captioned:

"Showing these young bucks what’s up 😂😂😂😂😂😂 hoopers can hoop in anything lol my Jorts look good lol"

Check out Nick Young's Instagram post below:

Arenas and Young have shared a playful back and forth, which often includes the former teasing the latter's son, Nick Jr. He recently shared footage to Instagram Live of him chasing the younger Young around the house before making his young daughter cry.

Check out footage of Gilbert Arenas teasing Nick Young's kids below:

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops pic.twitter.com/33s6NLIrtO Gilbert Arenas barks at Nick Young’s daughter and makes her cry

How did Gilbert Arenas perform in his NBA career?

Gilbert Arenas was selected 31st overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft. He spent parts of 11 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. While Arenas was a star in his prime, his career was derailed by injuries and an infamous locker room firearm incident which led him to be suspended for 50 games.

Arenas averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, 35.1% from three-point range and 80.3% from the free-throw line. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2002-2003. Arenas was named to three All-Star Teams and three All-NBA Teams.

How did Nick Young perform in his NBA career?

Nick Young was drafted 16th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2007 NBA Draft. He spent parts of 12 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

Young averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field, 37.6% from three-point range and 83.6% from the free-throw line. He helped the Warriors win the NBA championship in 2017-2018.

