“Unless Jimmy Butler wears a cape and is Superman, I don’t think Miami wins another game” - Colin Cowherd compares the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks’ fortunes

The Boston Celtics ran rings around the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, leading sports commentator Colin Cowherd to back the Celtics to win the series.

Game 1 ended in favor of Miami after the Celtics collapsed in the third quarter despite going to halftime with an eight-point lead. The Cs were outscored 39-14 in the third quarter, which essentially guaranteed Miami the win.

However, the Celtics turned things around in Game 2, showing why they are the best road team in the playoffs. Miami led by as many as 10 points early in the first quarter. But once the Celtics took the lead with three minutes left in the quarter, they never surrendered it.

After witnessing the Celtics dominate at FTX Arena, Cowherd backed the Celtics to win Games 3, 4, and 5. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he said:

"I don't see it. Unless Jimmy Butler wears a cape and is Superman, I don't think Miami can win another game in the series. I don't. So far, Butler scored 70 points in the series. The rest of the starters combined, two of them undrafted, have scored 74 points."

"Boston's got better talent, better shot creators, far more elite defenders," he continued. "At one point the Celtics went on a 17-0 run in a playoff game on the road. That's hard to do."

"I also think Boston's big three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart, they're smart guys. They've been in this league, for now, four and five years, they get it. They have to win this series. Nobody thinks Miami is great."

After giving an insight into how fans have picked Boston to win the series, pointing out that they've been the better team for most of the quarters played so far, he continued:

"Miami does have a chance to win this series, and it's the same chance Dallas (Mavericks) has. They got to hit a ton of 3's. The three-point shot is the great equalizer in basketball. Sometimes, the best team does not win a game, and sometimes the series. It is the great equalizer"

Three-point shooting has not been Miami's strongest point this postseason. The shots have not been falling for them, not for a lack of trying. Players like Tyler Herro and Max Strus, who were lethal from deep during the regular season, are struggling to find their range.

Can Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to another NBA Finals appearance?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals but fell to LeBron James and the LA Lakers in six games. Last season, they did not make it past the first round as they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat has a chance of reaching the finals for the second time in three years but will have to go through the Celtics. So far, the series is tied 1-1 as they head to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4.

On paper, Boston looks like a more complete team, and they have shown that they can pull off big wins. They have had to contend with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in their first two rounds, but completed the job.

Of course, the Miami Heat are formidable opponents and have had an outstanding campaign so far. They also recorded a surprising yet comfortable win against the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals.

Winning the championship is undoubtedly the primary goal of the Heat. Victory in Game 3 will be a great way to reassert themselves in this series.

