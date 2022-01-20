“Ur right, Kobe would have NEVER looked at the stat sheet because he KNEW your a** had 0” - Gilbert Arenas reacts to Kwame Brown’s comments on LeBron James checking his stat sheet

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James came under fire on social media after footage was released of him looking through the stat sheet while the game was still on. Though it may not look like an ideal situation, no one really knows what he was trying to figure out just before he went back on the floor.

Many people, including former NBA player Kwame Brown, had a few words for James. According to Brown, it sends the wrong message, especially when your team is losing, and he encouraged younger players not to emulate it.

However, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had something to say about Brown's comments. He took to his Instagram page to troll the former Lakers big man:

"ur right Kobe would have NEVER looked at the stat sheet becuz he KNEW yo ass had 0. the whole arena knew u had a @krispykreme (DONUT )extra glaze with the hot light on clown you were a professional exerciser, a big buff BUST out there doing cardio."

Arenas continues his tirade and goes on to say:

"YOU should have never been put back into the game"Bambi hands" yo hands were like white girls legs in scary movies (extra wiggly) you have a lot to say about basketball players for someone who hates to talk about basketball."

Although Arenas said in the comments section that it was an elaborate joke, he flat-out came at Brown and did not comment further on the LeBron James situation.

LeBron James' Lakers struggles continue

LeBron James #6 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have once again fallen below the .500 mark after losing to the Indiana Pacers, 111-104 last night. They currently occupy 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

James had another incredible performance, registering 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Unfortunately, it was not enough to secure a victory for the Lakers, who had led earlier in the game.

The Lakers need to shake things up to have any chance at contending for the championship. Their current roster experiment has not worked so far, and perhaps it's time to make some changes.

While LeBron James is doing the unthinkable at 37, he needs the right pieces around him to lessen his load and improve their chances of winning. James is currently the second-leading scorer in the NBA behind the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, who is averaging 29.3 points.

