USA vs Canada Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the 2023 FIBA World Cup  

North America had a day to forget on Friday, September 8, as both Canada and the USA were eliminated from the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Canada lost to Serbia in the first semi-final of the day before the USA fell against Germany.

Now, Team USA and Canada will face off for the chance to secure a bronze medal. The game between the two neighboring countries will take place on Sunday, September 10.

Both teams were expected to meet in the FIBA World Cup final and have arguably the strongest two teams in terms of high-level talent and depth. However, the roster continuity of Serbia and Germany is what saw Canada and Team USA struggle.

Nevertheless, both will now try to regain some of their pride as they bid to end their FIBA run with a medal, even if it's not for a gold medal.

Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster

Canada's FIBA World Cup roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

Canada vs. USA: Prediction

This game was supposed to be the FIBA World Cup finals game. Instead, the two teams are facing off for a bronze medal, but both teams will still want to win.

Team USA has the deeper overall roster and has the advantage in athleticism. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be the best player on the court, giving Canada a slight advantage.

We will likely see a more NBA-style game, which will suit both teams. However, the USA's roster depth will be the defining factor, especially during stretches where the second units are facing off. As such, Team USA should be seen as slight favorites heading into the contest.

Team USA vs. Canada Odds

Moneyline : USA (10/29) vs. Canada (47/20)

: USA (10/29) vs. Canada (47/20) Spread: USA (-7.5) vs. Canada (+7.5)

USA (-7.5) vs. Canada (+7.5) Total Points: Over 189.5 (10/11) vs. Under 189.5 (10/11)

Team USA vs. Canada: Players to watch

Team USA will continue to feature Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves on the offensive end, while Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges will also have big parts to play.

Josh Hart has also enjoyed a strong tournament, and Brandon Ingram will want to finish on a strong note after struggling throughout the World Cup.

Canada will lean on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and Kelly Olynyk. R.J. Barrett has also enjoyed a solid World Cup run and will look to finish the competition strong.

Dwight Powell will have his work cut out defending the rim against Team USA but can be expected to provide size and physicality. Canada will also look to put Nickeil Alexander-Walker in positions to be impactful after a great tournament, too.