USA vs Canada: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Sunday's USA vs Canada matchup in the FIBA World Cup 2023 holds significant importance as it will determine the recipient of the tournament's bronze medal. With a podium finish on the line, anticipate both teams giving their all on the court.

Both nations are striving for a final surge after losing in the semifinals. Canada was dealt a 95-86 defeat by Serbia, while the USA was stunned by a 113-111 loss to Germany.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The U.S. has emerged victorious in all seven prior encounters against Canada in the FIBA World Cup. The last time these two teams faced off was back in 1986, which resulted in a 77-65 win for Team USA.

Tomorrow's game will feature the highest number of NBA players in the tournament, making it particularly thrilling to witness how it unfolds.

USA vs Canada: Date, Time & Location

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: Time: 5:40 a.m. ET | 2 p.m. IST

Location: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines

USA vs Canada: Streaming Details

You can catch the game on ESPN2. Alternatively, it's available for live streaming on platforms like ESPN+, ESPN.com, Fubo, the Fox Sports website/app, as well as the TUDN site/app.

USA vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

USA

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram (injured)

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Canada

Luguentz Dort

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Melvin Ejim

Dwight Powell

RJ Barrett

Kyle Alexander

Kelly Olynyk

Zach Edey

Phil Scrubb

Dillon Brooks

Trae Bell-Haynes

USA vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch

Anticipate a spectacular final performance from Team USA's star-studded lineup in the 2023 Basketball World Cup. Every player on the roster has the potential for an explosive performance, which could pose a significant challenge for Team Canada to contain. Among them, Anthony Edwards, who has risen to superstardom in this World Cup, is particularly intriguing.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exhibited a more reserved approach in Canada's loss to Serbia, it's expected that he will adopt a more assertive stance in the pursuit of the FIBA bronze.

Gilgeous-Alexander boasts an impressive average of 23.6 points per game, putting him on track to become the first Canadian player to conclude a FIBA World Cup tournament with an average of 20 or more points per game.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it will be intriguing to observe the dynamic between Dillon Brooks, known for his provocative style, as he faces off against his former Memphis Grizzlies teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr.