USA vs Germany 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Friday, September 8, Team USA will face Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semi-finals. Germany has an undefeated record in the tournament, while Team USA has one loss to their name following their defeat at the hands of Lithuania.
Germany's current roster has a track record of being a successful FIBA team, having enjoyed a solid EuroBasket competition last season. Furthermore, NBA stars like Dennis Schroder feature in the German team.
As such, Team USA will be in for a tough contest. Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero will need to be at their best if they want to punish Germany's stringent defense and inflict the first loss of the summer on their semi-final opponents.
Germany and the USA faced each other in their tune-up games before the World Cup, with the USA recording a 99-91 victory, which could give them a slight mental edge.
USA vs. Germany: Game Details
- Date: September 8, 2023 (Friday)
- Time: 8:40 a.m. ET (Friday)
Germany may be undefeated so far in the tournament, but that doesn't mean they will enter the game as favorites. Steve Kerr's team is arguably the strongest roster in the tournament and is littered with difference-makers from top to bottom.
However, Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner have been incredibly impressive throughout the World Cup and are proving that team-orientated basketball is more important than simply having a collection of talent.
Team USA's Roster
- Mikal Bridges
- Paolo Banchero
- Brandom Ingram
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Cam Johnson
- Bobby Portis
- Jalen Brunson
- Austin Reaves
- Anthony Edwards
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Josh Hart
- Walker Kessler
Germany's Roster
- Isaac Bonga
- Niels Giffey
- Justus Hollatz
- David Kramer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
Where to watch Team USA vs. Germany
You can stream the game between the USA and Germany live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.
USA's FIBA World Cup run
Apart from their loss to Lithuania in the final game of the second group stage, Team USA has enjoyed a strong FIBA World Cup. The American national team has recorded wins against New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, Montenegro and Italy.
However, Germany will undoubtedly be the USA's hardest test so far and will require everybody on the roster to be at their best if they wish to progress to the World Cup finals and have a chance at being crowned world champions.
Germany's FIBA World Cup run
The German national team has been undefeated since the Fiba World Cup began on September 25, having defeated Japan, Australia, Finland, Georgia, Slovenia and Latvia to reach the semi-finals.
Now, Germany will be looking to send shockwaves throughout the basketball world by securing a shock victory over a USA team that has looked susceptible on the defensive end.
Still, Germany will likely enter the contest as the underdog due to Team USA's strength in depth.
