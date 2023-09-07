USA vs Germany 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Friday, September 8, Team USA will face Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semi-finals. Germany has an undefeated record in the tournament, while Team USA has one loss to their name following their defeat at the hands of Lithuania.

Germany's current roster has a track record of being a successful FIBA team, having enjoyed a solid EuroBasket competition last season. Furthermore, NBA stars like Dennis Schroder feature in the German team.

As such, Team USA will be in for a tough contest. Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero will need to be at their best if they want to punish Germany's stringent defense and inflict the first loss of the summer on their semi-final opponents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Germany and the USA faced each other in their tune-up games before the World Cup, with the USA recording a 99-91 victory, which could give them a slight mental edge.

USA vs. Germany: Game Details

Date : September 8, 2023 (Friday)

: September 8, 2023 (Friday) Time: 8:40 a.m. ET (Friday)

Germany may be undefeated so far in the tournament, but that doesn't mean they will enter the game as favorites. Steve Kerr's team is arguably the strongest roster in the tournament and is littered with difference-makers from top to bottom.

However, Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner have been incredibly impressive throughout the World Cup and are proving that team-orientated basketball is more important than simply having a collection of talent.

Team USA's Roster

Mikal Bridges

Paolo Banchero

Brandom Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Bobby Portis

Jalen Brunson

Austin Reaves

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Walker Kessler

Germany's Roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Where to watch Team USA vs. Germany

You can stream the game between the USA and Germany live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

USA's FIBA World Cup run

Apart from their loss to Lithuania in the final game of the second group stage, Team USA has enjoyed a strong FIBA World Cup. The American national team has recorded wins against New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, Montenegro and Italy.

However, Germany will undoubtedly be the USA's hardest test so far and will require everybody on the roster to be at their best if they wish to progress to the World Cup finals and have a chance at being crowned world champions.

Germany's FIBA World Cup run

The German national team has been undefeated since the Fiba World Cup began on September 25, having defeated Japan, Australia, Finland, Georgia, Slovenia and Latvia to reach the semi-finals.

Now, Germany will be looking to send shockwaves throughout the basketball world by securing a shock victory over a USA team that has looked susceptible on the defensive end.

Still, Germany will likely enter the contest as the underdog due to Team USA's strength in depth.