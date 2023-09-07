USA vs Germany Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is slowly winding down, with only four teams remaining in the tournament. On Friday, September 8, Team USA will face Germany in the semi-finals, as both teams look to book their ticket to the final against either Slovenia or Canada.

The American side will likely be feeling confident heading into their game against Germany, as they have won all three of their previous FIBA World Cup meetings against the German National Team.

Still, Team USA will need to be cognizant of the threat Germany poses on the glass, as they have controlled their defensive boards throughout the tournament, securing 77.3% of missed shots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As such, Team USA will find second-chance points hard to come by, which should force them to be more cerebral in their offensive approach.

Team USA's Roster

Mikal Bridges

Paolo Banchero

Brandom Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Bobby Portis

Jalen Brunson

Austin Reaves

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Walker Kessler

Germany's Roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Team USA vs. Germany Prediction

The USA men's national team has multiple weapons on the offensive side of the floor and will look to utilize all the talent at their disposal. During their 2023 FIBA World Cup run, the American national team featured Anthony Edwards on the offensive end who has had excellent results so far.

However, Mikal Bridges can also be relied upon to lead the offense when required, as shown by his 24-point, seven-rebound outing against the Italian national team.

Of course, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Austin Reaves can all step into a leading role.

Germany is no pushover, though. The German national team has been undefeated since the start of the World Cup and has enjoyed solid performances from Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner. Furthermore, Germany plays as a cohesive unit and controls the tempo of the game.

Team USA should be seen as slight favorites, but they will need to earn their place in the final.

Team USA vs. Germany Odds

Moneyline : USA (2/13) vs. Germany (37/10)

: USA (2/13) vs. Germany (37/10) Spread: USA (-10.5) vs. Germany (+10.5)

USA (-10.5) vs. Germany (+10.5) Total Points: Over 178.5 (4/5) vs. Under 178.5 (17/20)

Team USA vs. Germany Players to watch

Team USA will need to be stringent defensively, which means a big performance from Jaren Jackson Jr. could be incoming, along with Josh Hart's perimeter defense and Paolo Banchero's physical impact.

On the offensive end, Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges could be the two difference makers, while Austin Reaves will plug gaps where required.

For Germany, Dennis Schroder will be the spearhead of their offense, with Franz and Moritz Wagner both playing important roles.

However, Daniel Theis has also had a resurgence throughout the tournament, and his versatility as a scorer, screener, and switchable defender will be integral to how Germany looks to initiate both their offense and defense.