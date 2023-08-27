USA vs. Greece 2023 FIBA World Cup: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Monday, August 28, Team USA will face Greece in their second FIBA World Cup group game. Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a victory, with Greece having defeated Jordan and Team USA registering a win over New Zealand in their opening games.

Given their incredible depth and talent, Team USA will be favorites heading into their contest against Greece. During the pre-World Cup tune-up games, the USA defeated Greece on August 18, winning 108-86. As such, Team USA will feel confident in their ability to record a second straight win over the Greek national team as they bid to finish atop Group C.

Still, Greece won't simply lay down and accept defeat, and will likely prove to be a tough contest for Team USA, although the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to hurt Greece.

Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Greece's FIBA World Cup roster

Thomas Walkup

Michalis Lountzis

Dimitris Flionis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Lefteris Bochoridis

Dimitris Moraitis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Ioannis Pappapetrou

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Vasilis Charalampopoulos

Dinos Mitoglou

Dimitris Agravanis

Vangelis Zougris

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Where to watch USA vs. Greece

You can stream the game between Team USA and Greece live via FUBO, ESPN, and Courtside 1891.

USA's Group C FIBA World Cup Schedule

After defeating New Zealand in their opening Group C game, Team USA will now face off against the Greek National team. Following their August 28 contest, the USA will turn their attention toward Jordan, which will be their final Group C game of the tournament and is scheduled to take place on August 30.

The USA is expected to defeat both Greece and Jordan, maintaining an unbeaten run that stretched throughout their tune-up schedule. As such, Team USA should be confident of finishing at the top of their group, ahead of progressing into the later stages of the tournament.

Greece's Group C FIBA World Cup Schedule

Greece won their opening FIBA World Cup Group C game against Jordan but will now face the difficult task of matching up against Team USA on August 28. Following that contest, Greece will then be matched with New Zealand in their final group game.

The Greek national team likely need just one more win to secure the second spot in Group C, which would see them progress into the later rounds of the FIBA World Cup.

